3 Keys for the Magic to be contenders in the Eastern Conference this year
3. Paolo Banchero reaches the All-NBA level
Paolo Banchero made it painfully clear what he expects from the Orlando Magic this year. He has started to take on the role of the superstar—even at times highlighting what he believes the Magic need in the offseason to take the next step.
Ultimately though, Banchero understood even in his call for a table-setter that the Magic's improvement starts with him. That is something his agent Mike Miller even highlighted. Banchero has spent his summer working to improve.
Banchero has already accomplished a lot in his two years in the NBA.
He was an All-Star last year, averaging 22.6 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game and 5.4 assists per game on shooting splits of 45.5/33.9/72.5. In the playoffs, he increased many of his averages, scoring 27.0 points per game, 8.6 rebounds per game and 4.0 assists per game on 45.6/40.0/75.5 shooting splits.
The playoffs, at the very least, showed what Banchero can rise to become. Even if there are still questions about his overall efficiency, Banchero staked a claim as the next big young star in the league.
That is entirely the storyline for the Magic and the hopes for their future. Just how good can Banchero be?
Banchero's second season was one for the history books. It showed what was possible for the Magic and what he can do in that role. Banchero finished just seven spots away from making the All-NBA Third team.
The analytics crowd may not quite be sold on Banchero, but everyone around the league understands he is a load and he is the primary focus of every defense. That is why he is doubled as much as any player in the league.
To say the least, the Magic go as far as Banchero will take them. Everything else is something of fluff. And Orlando's task in every transaction window is to find ways to make Banchero's job easier. Because he showed in the Playoffs, he will step up to the occasion.
If the Magic are going to compete for homecourt advantage and for the Eastern Conference title, it starts with Banchero becoming a true All-NBA player.