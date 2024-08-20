3 Keys for the Magic to be contenders in the Eastern Conference this year
Paolo Banchero said nothing new on the stage at the Fanatics Fest last weekend when he spoke to First Take.
Several Orlando Magic players said the day after their Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers that the season made it clear their goal should be to get homecourt advantage. Considering how close they were to advancing out of the first round and getting homecourt advantage last year, they know they are capable of doing so.
Paolo Banchero made that point to Stephen A. Smith and Chris Russo. The Magic were right there with the top teams in the East last year. They have already walked the walk, even if they fell short in the end.
Orlando has long been the quiet contender in the Eastern Conference. The Magic remain the team nobody is talking about—perhaps because they have been out of the national spotlight so much.
The Magic's addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will make a major difference with his strong defense and solid 3-point shooting. Orlando got better this offseason from a talent perspective, even if there are still some needs left unfilled and young players the team is hoping to see take the next steps in their careers.
Orlando is still a young team. There is still a lot for them to learn. But the Magic showed in the 2024 season what they are capable of and just how close they are to achieving their vast potential.
Right now, the prognosticators still have their doubts about the Magic. So much of that has to do with Orlando having to prove itself all over again. The Magic have not built a resume of consistency. A lot of this season is about proving the Magic can do it again.
There is a lot of confidence that they can. And that they can continue to build and grow.
What will it take then for the Magic to make good on this promise? Banchero reaffirmed the Magic believe they can compete at the top of the Eastern Conference this season. But actually doing that will take some major things going in the Magic's favor.