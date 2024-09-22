3 Fixes for the Orlando Magic’s offensive struggles in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
2. Jalen Suggs takes the next step offensively
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner are the two Magic players with the most to prove next season. Suggs is the bigger variable, however. Even if Wagner continues to struggle from three, he will have a huge impact offensively with his playmaking and ability to get to the rim. Suggs could help take the Magic’s offense to the next level or be a big reason the team continues to struggle on that end of the floor.
While Suggs’ defense has always been impressive, his offense at the NBA level was more of a question mark. Last season, he answered most of those questions, adding a 3-point shot to his skill set and having his best all-around season yet.
The 2024-25 season is his chance to prove that last season was no fluke and he can truly be one of the best young two-way guards in the league. It is also a chance for him to take the next step offensively, though. Ideally, that would not only include maintaining last season’s 3-point efficiency but also improving as a playmaker.
The Magic want the ball to be in Paolo Banchero’s and Franz Wagner’s hands as much as possible. Nevertheless, they will need someone who can help create offense for themselves and others and step up when either of the forwards is out. Suggs could be and should be that player. It would be the easiest answer to the Magic’s offensive struggles right now and could save the team a lot of trouble in the future.