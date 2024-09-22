3 Fixes for the Orlando Magic’s offensive struggles in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic have big goals for the 2024-25 season. After making a somewhat surprising run to the playoffs last season and pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games, the next step is to secure homecourt advantage and maybe even win a series. The goal seems to be to do that this season.
While it is not at all crazy to think that the Magic could finish the regular season as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, it won’t be easy. The East may still be the weaker of the two conferences but it has strong teams at the top.
So, the Magic will have to work on their weaknesses. The biggest one is undoubtedly a lack of offensive firepower and creation. The 2024-25 season should be all about fixing those issues. Fortunately, there are some rather simple fixes out there for the Magic.
3. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adds a volume shooter to the mix
The Magic are putting a lot of trust in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He was the best 3-and-D player available in free agency and the Magic signed him to do just that: form one of the best defensive backcourts in the league with Jalen Suggs and space the floor for the Magic.
The former should come easily but the latter might require Caldwell-Pope to adjust his game a little bit. Opponents know Caldwell-Pope and his ability to win wherever he goes. His 3-point shot is a big part of that. Defenses will respect him from behind the arc.
It is not just about drawing defenders out to give Paolo Banchero more space to work with, though. It is also a math issue. In today’s NBA it is tough to keep up with other teams’ scoring if they constantly take and make more threes than you. Caldwell-Pope is the easiest answer to that problem for the Magic.
He has been converting around 40 percent of his 3-point attempts for years now. The Magic will just need him to do it at a higher volume. Four or five three-point attempts per game might not be enough to make much of a difference for the Magic offensively.
It will be an adjustment but there is no reason to believe that Caldwell-Pope can’t do what the Magic need from him.