3 Critical adjustments the Orlando Magic must make in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
1. Take more threes
The Magic did not have many proven three-point threats last season. Gary Harris and Joe Ingles were the only players with a certain gravity from behind the arc. Jalen Suggs shot the three incredibly well, leading the team in attempts per game and converting almost 40 percent of his shots from long range. That was not enough, though.
The Magic’s lack of 3-point threats was mirrored in the team’s 3-point percentage and their average attempts from behind the arc. They were one of the worst teams in the league in both categories. The low number of 3-point attempts points to a certain lack of trust in the team’s overall capability to hit threes. That should change this season.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adds a proven 3-point shooter to the mix, who should drive up the number of attempts and shooting percentages. Just Caldwell-Pope won’t be enough, though.
Suggs needs to prove that last season was legit and he can keep that kind of shooting up. Tristan da Silva was a good 3-point shooter in college and now needs to show he can do the same at the NBA level. Anthony Black shot 39.4 percent from three last season but on an incredibly low volume. Jett Howard was drafted primarily for his shooting but didn’t get much of a chance to display it at the NBA level.
The only way those players can establish themselves as 3-point threats that will actually draw defenders out and space the floor is if they have the chance to take plenty of threes.
The easiest way to put Paolo Banchero in a position to succeed is to surround him with 3-point shooters who can space the floor. Just putting players who could theoretically hit threes on the court is not enough. Defenses need to know that players will take and hit threes.