3 Critical adjustments the Orlando Magic must make in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
2. Get Paolo Banchero some easy shots and offensive help
If there is one issue critics of Paolo Banchero’s game like to point to, it is his inefficiency as a scorer. Lately, his turnover numbers have also been added to the conversation. Both points are fair arguments. Banchero needs to become a more efficient scorer and take care of the ball better. Last season, he averaged 3.1 turnovers per game, which increased to an average of 4.6 in the playoffs.
The easiest way for Banchero’s efficiency to improve is to get him some offensive help. If someone else can orchestrate the offense at times and get Banchero some easy shots, it will help with his shooting efficiency. If Banchero doesn’t have to always be the one with the ball in his hands, trying to get the offense going, his turnover numbers will go down.
For now, that adjustment will have to come via internal improvements. Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Cole Anthony will have to help shoulder the playmaking load and someone will have to step up as a scorer. Last season, Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Joe Ingles were the Magic’s leaders in assists per game. Banchero and Wagner were also the only players averaging around 20 points per game. Especially with Ingles not on the team anymore, the two forwards will need some help.
If that help cannot come from players already on the roster, the Magic will have to find it somewhere else.