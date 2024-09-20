The 3 biggest Orlando Magic storylines to follow during training camp
By Elaine Blum
After a long time of waiting, NBA basketball is right around the corner. Most teams start their training camp on October 1. The beginning of training camp also signals the return of actual developments and news for NBA fans to follow.
Training camp is an important time for most teams. It is a first chance for new players to get acclimated to their new teammates and coaches, for the coaching staff to figure out rotations and plays, and for returning players to get back to work.
The Orlando Magic are no exception. Jamahl Mosley and his players have plenty of work to do in training camp and some crucial storylines to work through.
3. Which young players/ newcomers can claim rotational minutes early on?
Much of the Magic’s rotation is not up for debate. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Wendell Carter Jr. will start just like they did last year. Newcomer Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will round out the starting lineup. Jonathan Isaac, Moritz Wagner, Cole Anthony, and Gary Harris should play big roles off the bench. All of them were key rotational pieces last season.
That leaves Goga Bitadze as the Magic’s third center and injury insurance at the end of the bench alongside Cory Joseph, Anthony Black, Jett Howard, Tristan da Silva, and Caleb Houstan. The Magic have a deep roster, which is great in case of injuries, but also means that someone will be left out of the rotation if everyone is healthy.
Cory Joseph was brought in as a fallback option at the point guard spot and should not expect much playing time unless the Magic’s offense struggles greatly without a traditional point guard. That still leaves four players who would benefit from developmental minutes in the Magic’s rotation, including three recent first-round picks.
Who can impress in training camp and claim rotational minutes right away? Will Tristan da Silva slide into the rotation because of his shooting and experience? Can Anthony Black show that he can provide some much-needed playmaking off the bench? Do any of these young players have the chance to steal minutes from Cole Anthony or Gary Harris?
The struggle for rotational minutes will play out throughout the entire season but it all starts in training camp.