3 Of the biggest contracts handed out in Magic history
By Elaine Blum
2. Rashard Lewis: six years, $118 million
In 2007, the Magic got Rashard Lewis from the Seattle SuperSonics in a sign-and-trade worth $118 million over six years. In Seattle, Lewis had established himself as a talented scorer, averaging around 20 points in the three seasons previous to the sign-and-trade.
As a Magic player, Lewis never averaged quite as many points but made his second All-Star appearance in 2009 and hit a huge game-winner in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Lewis was part of the Magic franchise's second and, so far, last run to the NBA Finals, averaging 19 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1 steal in 41.1 minutes per game in the postseason. He was the team's second-leading scorer, behind only Dwight Howard. Howard was the star of this Magic team, but his contract was not quite as big as Lewis', as he signed for five years and roughly $83 million.
Nevertheless, Lewis did not play out the entirety of his six-year, $118 million contract in Orlando. In December 2010, the forward was traded to the Washington Wizards for Gilbert Arenas. Two years later, he was traded once again and eventually agreed to a buyout with the New Orleans Hornets. After that, he made his way to Miami and won a championship with the Heat in 2013.