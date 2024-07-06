3 Of the biggest contracts handed out in Magic history
By Elaine Blum
NBA players are among the highest-paid athletes in the world and salaries are only increasing. Jayson Tatum, for example, just signed a five-year, $314 million contract with the Boston Celtics. That is the biggest contract handed out in NBA history.
While the Magic did not hand out nearly as much money, they made some big signings this summer and before. So, let's look at three of the biggest contracts handed out in Orlando Magic history.
3. Nikola Vucevic: four years, $100 million
In 2019, the Orlando Magic and Nikola Vucevic agreed on a four-year, $100 million deal. His previous contract had only been worth $53 million over four years, but before entering free agency, Vucevic made his first All-Star team. He also averaged career highs all across the board, warranting a significant pay raise.
Vucevic did not get to play out the full contract in Orlando, however, as he was traded to the Chicago Bulls in March 2021. In exchange for their All-Star and Al-Farouq Aminu, the Magic received Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter, and two first-round picks. Those two draft picks turned into Franz Wagner and Jett Howard. While the latter still has to prove himself in the NBA, selecting Wagner was a home run for the Magic.
Meanwhile, the Bulls did not get nearly as much out of the trade and have been mediocre for years.