2024 Orlando Magic Trade Value Column: From sellers to buyers
The Orlando Magic's posture entering this year's trade deadline has changed. For the first time, they are going out on the market looking for ways to improve their team. That starts with a careful evaluation of what they have and what they are willing to give up.
2024 Orlando Magic Trade Value Column
3. Jalen Suggs (2-years, $16.4 million) -- Last Year: 5th
Jalen Suggs' first two years with the Orlando Magic were a roller coaster.
There was the incredible high of drafting him and believing the Magic had drafted a scoring guard that the franchise had not seen in nearly a decade. It was easy to say he was the best guard prospect the Magic had drafted since Anfernee Hardaway.
Then came the litany of injuries that slowed him down in his rookie year. Then, the shooting and decision-making struggles made him a liability on offense.
Suggs was looking for his place. And while the talent was undeniable, he was starting to struggle to find his place. Other needs and considerations were surpassing him.
Suggs found himself this year. He has spoken openly about how he looked inward to break through some doubts and shed expectations to be the player that he and his team needed him to be.
This year has been a revelation that has made Suggs one of the most important players on the team. He brings a ton of energy to the team, amping them up with big plays and setting the tone physically with his defense.
He has embraced being one of the top defenders on one of the best defensive teams in the league. That is his leadership role for the team.
And his offense has started to come around, too. Suggs is shooting 38.5 percent from three in a huge step forward. He has become a reliable three-point shooter and can even take tough threes.
That has opened the doors for everything for him. He has reclaimed that potential, even if he has embraced being more of a defensive difference-maker.
At this point, three players feel untouchable on this Magic roster -- the two players coming up next and Suggs. It is a credit to how much Suggs has worked to become this important to this team.