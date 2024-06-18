2024 Orlando Magic Daily Big Board Version 2.0: The Draft's purpose comes into focus
Tier 4: The Orlando Magic's draft targets
When it comes to prospects in this year's Draft, no player has been mocked or connected to the Orlando Magic as much as Tristan Da Silva. And now it feels like he is going to be just out of reach for the Magic.
Who does not want a do-everything forward with experience in the college game, a solid shot and an understanding of his role? Tristan Da Silva feels like this season's Jaime Jaquez. The veteran player who is solid at everything but slips through the cracks because of a perceived low ceiling.
Da Silva checks all the boxes for the Magic. He surely checks all the boxes for others. The Magic would love to have a player like Da Silva out of this draft.
Tidjane Salaun is one of the bigger risers in the Draft process. He seems like a lottery pick at this point.
But Salaun is still very raw. He may not be quite ready to contribute immediately. Still, Salaun has a lot working for him. Namely his 6-foot-9 height and 7-foot-2 wingspan.
He probably should be higher on this list because he has shown some playmaking and off-the-dribble ability and a willingness to defend. That will be a place for him to start.
In terms of two-way wings in this year's Draft, Ja'Kobe Walter is as good of an option as there is. He comes from Baylor's tough-nosed defensive culture and has the size and athleticism to project as a strong defender.
Walter shot only 34.1 percent from three last year at Baylor (with a 79.2 percent free throw percentage). But some of that has to do with his creation responsibility. He is widely considered as a safe 3-and-D pick.
Walter has the measurables to be someone the Magic would target.
With Tristan Da Silva off the board in most mock drafts now that his stock seems to be climbing, Johnny Furphy is the favorite prospect in the mock drafts now to land in Orlando. There is a lot to like about him, and he checks off all the boxes, even if he does not do so at the same level as Tristan Da Silva.
Furphy averaged just 9.0 points per game and shot 35.2 percent from three. He found his groove in Big 12 play with 11.4 points per game and 36.5 percent from three. An injury cut his season short. But Furphy earned his way into Kansas' starting lineup.
His basketball IQ on cuts and attacking in transition is clear. He has decent size—although his measurements were not strong with a 6-foot-7.5 without shoes and a 6-foot-8 wingspa—and can be very athletic finishing around the basket.
If Furphy's 3-point shooting continues to grow, he would be a really strong pick for the Magic.