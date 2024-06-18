2024 Orlando Magic Daily Big Board Version 2.0: The Draft's purpose comes into focus
Tier 3: Hoping they drop
Cody Williams in a lot of ways just embodies the typical wing scorer that every team has to have. He is big at 6-foot-8 and just knows how to put the ball in the hoop. He is an excellent mid-range scorer too, able to create his own shot off the dribble. His trick will be learning to play more off the ball and improve as a spot-up shooter.
Ron Holland has the same questions as Cody Williams above him. He is a much worse shooter than Williams though. But some of that is the role he had to play on a mismatched G-League Ignite team that ended up hurting every prospect coming from the program. Holland is an excellent athlete though. That will give something to mold.
Devin Carter is perhaps our biggest riser from the first version of this Big Board. As a point guard, Carter fits a lot of the things the Orlando Magic desire. He measured at 6-foot-2.25 without shoes with a 6-foot-8.75 wingspan. The plus wingspan screams Magic player.
It helps too that he has a lot of skills that fit too. Carter is an excellent scorer and defender. He is a big body to move around and rebounds well for a guard. And he can shoot a bit from the outside—he made 37.7 percent of his threes after two sub-30-percent seasons.
Carter's stock has risen a ton during the draft process. There is buzz about his potential again.
Jared McCain is one of the names a lot of people really like. He is a dynamic scorer, an excellent shooter and just a smart player. He may not be the playmaker or distributor that other guards are, but he knows how to work his way to the basket and finish around the rim. And he will hit an outside shot.
The concern with McCain is about his size—he measured at 6-foot-2 without shoes with a 6-foot-3.5 wingspan. He does not have a great first step and has to work to create his space. That will become more difficult at the NBA level.
But McCain is definitely a player everyone has on their radar for the Magic as a shooter and guard who can play on the ball and off.