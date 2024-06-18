Orlando Magic Daily
Fansided

2024 Orlando Magic Daily Big Board Version 2.0: The Draft's purpose comes into focus

The Orlando Magic are working both the draft and free agency at the same time. How they choose to use the draft to supplement the roster will provide some clue to their free agent plans. It is time to update our Big Board.

By Philip Rossman-Reich

Johnny Furphy has emerged as the favorite mock draft target for the Orlando Magic. He would be a solid get in this year's draft.
Johnny Furphy has emerged as the favorite mock draft target for the Orlando Magic. He would be a solid get in this year's draft. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 8
Next

Tier 2: Out of reach, but tons of questions

G-League Ignite. player. Matas Buzelis Big Board 06.15.24. Matas Buzelis. 5. Scouting Report. 38. . 6-11, 195 lbs. Matas Buzelis

We know how much the Orlando Magic love big ball-handlers and scorers. If they had the opportunity, Matas Buzelis would be someone they would love to add. He is not a crazy strong scorer and he still has to improve his shooting, but he can hit the mid-range well and has great fluidity for a player of his size.

Scouting Report. Reed Sheppard. Kentucky. player. 6-3, 187 lbs. 528. Reed Sheppard Big Board. . Reed Sheppard. 6

The Orlando Magic know they need shooting— no matter what Jeff Weltman or Anthony Parker might say about their hopes for internal improvement. The Magic need players who will be threats from deep and be willing to take shots from deep. That is where Reed Sheppard comes in. He was an excellent shooter at Kentucky and someone who put in some big games thanks to his outside shot.

Nikola Topic Big Board 06.15.24. Scouting Report. . 6-6, 201 lbs. Nikola Topic. player. 38. Red Star (Serbia). Nikola Topic. 7

Nikola Topic is the biggest faller since our last Big Board. He suffered a knee injury late in the season and exams revealed he had a partially torn ACL. That greatly changes his immediate outlook. That should not change his potential too much. He is a 6-foot-6 point guard with good feel for the game. His size gives him a big advantage at point guard and should still make him a valuable player. Even if the injury causes him to drop considerably.

Dalton Knecht. 8. Scouting Report. . 6-6, 213 lbs. Dalton Knecht. Dalton Knecht Big Board 06.15.24. 534. Tennessee. player

In terms of shooters, there may not be anyone better than Dalton Knecht from Tennessee. The senior improved every year, even stepping up from a smaller school to the SEC without any disruption in his production. Knecht has good size. But he is a shooter through and through.

6-3, 176 lbs. Rob Dillingham. Rob Dillingham. 9. player. 528. Kentucky. . Rob Dillingham Big Board 06.15.24. Scouting Report

Rob Dillingham is one of the best point guards in this class. He was an excellent scorer at Kentucky and a solid 3-point shooter, although he is not viewed as a natural shooter. His playmaking was lacking, leaving some questions about him as a point guard.

Home/Magic Draft