2024 Orlando Magic Daily Big Board Version 2.0: The Draft's purpose comes into focus
Tier 2: Out of reach, but tons of questions
We know how much the Orlando Magic love big ball-handlers and scorers. If they had the opportunity, Matas Buzelis would be someone they would love to add. He is not a crazy strong scorer and he still has to improve his shooting, but he can hit the mid-range well and has great fluidity for a player of his size.
The Orlando Magic know they need shooting— no matter what Jeff Weltman or Anthony Parker might say about their hopes for internal improvement. The Magic need players who will be threats from deep and be willing to take shots from deep. That is where Reed Sheppard comes in. He was an excellent shooter at Kentucky and someone who put in some big games thanks to his outside shot.
Nikola Topic is the biggest faller since our last Big Board. He suffered a knee injury late in the season and exams revealed he had a partially torn ACL. That greatly changes his immediate outlook. That should not change his potential too much. He is a 6-foot-6 point guard with good feel for the game. His size gives him a big advantage at point guard and should still make him a valuable player. Even if the injury causes him to drop considerably.
In terms of shooters, there may not be anyone better than Dalton Knecht from Tennessee. The senior improved every year, even stepping up from a smaller school to the SEC without any disruption in his production. Knecht has good size. But he is a shooter through and through.
Rob Dillingham is one of the best point guards in this class. He was an excellent scorer at Kentucky and a solid 3-point shooter, although he is not viewed as a natural shooter. His playmaking was lacking, leaving some questions about him as a point guard.