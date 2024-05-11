2024 Orlando Magic Daily Big Board Version 1.0: There's a Draft still?!
Tier 1: The Battle for No. 1
For the first time in a long time, the Orlando Magic are not picking at the top of the draft. And for good reason, this is not a draft that has a lot of star talent. And the Magic are not a team likely aiming to trade up in this draft either. They are probably looking more for players who will help them immediately.
In this instance, a lot of the top guys in this year's draft are probably out of reach for them. So, let's run through them quickly:
There has been a lot of fluctuation with the top picks in this Draft. And who ends up going No. 1 might come down to who is making the pick. Still, to me even with his struggles later in the year with injuries, Alex Sarr's versatility at his size at 19.2 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game and 2.3 blocks per game in the NBL is impressive.
Alex Sarr is not Chet Holmgren or Victor Wembanyama. But he is in their class of player as a strong rim runner and shot blocker who is better on the ball than most others his size.
The Orlando Magic would love the chance to get a big point guard like Nikola Topic. That is essentially what they did in drafting Anthony Black last year. The Magic love their size like this. And if Orlando had the top pick, they might be wrestling between Topic and Sarr.
Topic averaged 18.8 points per game and 7.2 assists per game in Serbia this year. He can create his own shot and get to the rim fairly well. His rough 3-point shot is the biggest drawback to him and why there is no clear-cut No. 1 pick this year.
There is a clear battle for the top pick in this Draft between three players -- much like there was in 2023. Except nobody should confuse these three players for Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith. At least not at this point. I think most draft experts would take any of those three players over the players in this Draft.
Zaccharie Risacher has spent a good chunk of the year as the favorite to be the top pick as he averaged 16.8 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game in France. Risacher has all the physical tools to be an excellent perimeter scorer. But he still needs some time to get his legs under him and will likely spend the early part of his career as a spot-up shooter and secondary attacker.