The 2024-2025 season will be a different type of evaluation year for the Magic
By Omar Cabrera
The Magic essentially have been " running it back" for several years now, trying to determine who will be on the roster long-term and who can fill certain roles alongside a star. This year feels different. This year, they are going to challenge players with new responsibilities and final tests before the Magic start to mold this roster into the contending roster.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will continue to grow as the team's young stars, but Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Wendell Carter Jr. will all see new responsibilities and have a year that will begin the final molding of this team.
For Jalen Suggs, it will be his point guard responsibility. The Magic have decided not to bring back Markelle Fultz and not replace his position and have doubled down with Suggs at the point guard spot. Last season, Suggs played off the ball and did not see the reps at the point guard spot. This season will be a test to decide whether or not Suggs can be the lead guard for the Magic. Of course, the ball will be in Banchero's and Wagner's hands, but the Magic still need to find ways to put those guys in positions to score.
Last season was the best in Suggs's career shooting the ball ( 57.8 effective field goal percentage), and he made his first All-Defensive Team. It was also his lowest assist year in his career, averaging 2.7 assists to 1.8 turnovers a game. Suggs took a leap last year in the 3-and-D role, but the Magic are going to ask him to take another step and expand his game to being the team's point guard. Suggs's ability to reach that level will be key to taking the team to the next level.
From another perspective, this season will be a chance for Wendell Carter Jr. to solidify his position as the team's starting center. Just like Suggs, Carter Jr. had his best year last season in terms of efficiency and being able to spread the floor, shooting 37.4 percent from three. That aspect of his game was important for the team, as this Magic team's weakness has been perimeter shooting. Unfortunately, a freak hand injury suffered at the beginning of the year caused a down year in rebounding and aggressiveness for Carter Jr.
6.9 rebounds per game is his lowest mark since joining the Magic in the 2021 season. One bad season should not define a player, however, and he will be given another shot to show that he is still the capable rebounder the Magic traded for.
Carter Jr. now has the whole summer to rehab and work with his hand. If he can put together a strong interior season in rebounding and paint protection to go along with his ability to spread the floor and guard on the perimeter, the Magic’s defensive identity will be solidified even more and they could be able to switch one through five.
2024-25 could be a big season for Magic’s 2023 first-round picks
For Anthony Black and Jett Howard, it's going to be whether or not they can fit into their roles. Black will be replacing Fultz in the rotation. Black on the defensive end is already on a higher level, but his playmaking ability will be incredibly important. Black has the chance to be a special player as a point guard at 6'7”. Black had a good shooting year at a 39.4 percent clip from three, although on low volume (.05 attempts per game). Black also only averaged 1.3 assists per game, fitting his small role with the team last season.
This season will be about Black's ability to grow as a point guard. What the Magic need is the version of Black that can continue to grow as a shooter and defender while also being able to handle the responsibilities of acting as the lead guard off the bench.
Jett Howard’s case is not much different in terms of continued development. Howard may be the offensive boost the Magic have been looking for the last couple of seasons. Joe Ingles provided shooting last season but was a step slow defensively due to his age. The question around Howard is not his offense either, as he shot 37.7 percent from three on 9.5 attempts per game while spending the majority of his rookie season in the G League. Instead, his defense is a concern.
Listed at 6’8” with a 6’9” wingspan, Jett Howard has the size to be a strong defender, and due to the time spent working on his defense, he could be closer to being a complete player with upside on the offensive end. In that case, he would offer an upgrade in the rotation on both ends, offering another offensive contributor without sacrificing too much defensively.
This is another season that is all about evaluation, but a different type of evaluation. This is not about seeing what is on the roster, but more so about what this roster can do when given bigger roles. The Magic did improve with the offseason additions, but there will also be internal improvements and opportunities for the young core to take the next step. The next season and the future of the team all depend on how Suggs, Carter Jr., Black, Howard, and the other young players respond to the challenge.