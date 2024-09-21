2 Magic players who deserve a larger role this season, 2 who could lose minutes
By Elaine Blum
Deserves a bigger role: Jett Howard
Last season, Jett Howard’s role was pretty much nonexistent. Rather than playing for Jamahl Mosley, he spent most of his time in the G League. Allowing a rookie to develop in the G League if you know that you don’t have minutes available is never a bad choice.
Now, it is time for Howard to make the jump to the NBA court, though. As mentioned before, the Magic need to know what they have for when it is time to make a splash and take the team to the next level. Right now, the only thing we know about Jett Howard’s potential as an NBA player is just a vague idea. He only averaged 3.7 minutes over 18 games last season and rarely got the chance to show anything.
Howard has the making of a great shooter and solid offensive contributor. He showed that in the G League and Summer League but that was not against NBA competition. The Magic need every three-point shooter they can get. Developing Howard will definitely work in the team’s favor if he can add another reliable shooter to the mix.
Even after adding Caldwell-Pope, the Magic do not have many volume shooters. Gary Harris and Franz Wagner have to bounce back from last season’s struggles. Jalen Suggs needs to prove that last season was legit and Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva are potential threats from long range at best.
Howard needs to prove that he can provide more than just shooting to establish himself as a solid role player but to do that, he needs a chance to play meaningful NBA minutes. Even if it is just for a part of the season.