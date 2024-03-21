12 2024 free agents the Orlando Magic should already be eyeing
The Orlando Magic will have ample cap space this summer to capitalize on an already successful season. Orlando will look to complement their core roster with additions that aim toward contention in the Eastern Conference.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets
The two-time NBA Champion has proven that he can be the glue guy for a contending roster. He is the ultimate 3-and-D specialist who can guard an opposing team's best perimeter scorer while stretching the floor among the best of them.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a very similar game to Gary Harris. They primarily are catch-and-shoot guys who move off the ball to find openings to get their shot off. Both can defend at a high level and will always play within themselves.
Unlike Harris, Caldwell-Pope has proven he can stay healthy. He has eight seasons where he missed six games or less.
Caldwell-Pope is one of the NBA's elite in knocking down shots and defending. He has averaged 40.4 percent from three the last four seasons on three different teams.
Caldwell-Pope finished 11th in voting for Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 while playing with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Now playing for the Nuggets, he is their best perimeter defender and averaged 10.3 points and 1.3 steals in their championship run last season.
He has shown true professionalism during his career and would bring a veteran presence to the starting lineup as well as fewer health concerns than other potential free agents.
Bringing in players with championship experience will only help the Magic learn from veterans who have experienced this journey to success before.
Denver will also be working against the cap so the Magic can offer Caldwell-Pope a more lucrative deal to bring in a veteran shooter that would drastically help Orlando on both ends of the floor.