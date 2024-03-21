12 2024 free agents the Orlando Magic should already be eyeing
The Orlando Magic will have ample cap space this summer to capitalize on an already successful season. Orlando will look to complement their core roster with additions that aim toward contention in the Eastern Conference.
Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings
Malik Monk is a more viable option in free agency as he is an upcoming unrestricted free agent and the Sacramento Kings are limited in what they can offer him using Early Bird Rights because of the two-year, $19-million deal he signed with them.
After two stellar seasons with the Kings as one of the best Sixth Men in the league, Monk is going to get a hefty raise that the Magic can certainly pay.
He is only 26 years old and is playing some of his best basketball off the bench for the Kings. He has added to his game since joining the Kings and has carved a role as one of the best passers on the roster.
This season he has played more of a point guard, ball-dominant role for the second unit and he has been impressive. He has the second-highest usage percentage on the roster behind All-Star De'Aaron Fox and is averaging 5.3 assists per game.
He has become more than just a spot-up wing scorer but a facilitator. Monk is doing this with a lackluster second unit with no player averaging more than 7.1 points per game besides Monk.
Monk can still score the basketball and is averaging the most points per game in his career. He is third on Sacramento with 15.9 points per game and is a front-runner for Sixth Man of the Year.
He would be pivotal for a Magic team that could use additional scoring from the perimeter but also much-needed ball handling. Monk would improve the Magic's offense drastically.