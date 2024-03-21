12 2024 free agents the Orlando Magic should already be eyeing
The Orlando Magic will have ample cap space this summer to capitalize on an already successful season. Orlando will look to complement their core roster with additions that aim toward contention in the Eastern Conference.
Paul George, LA Clippers
Paul George would be the biggest free agent signing since Grant Hill to join the Orlando Magic. He is a nine-time All-Star and has been in MVP conversations throughout his career.
For a team in need of veteran leadership and better outside shooting and two-way play, George would fit in and play a role and be capable of taking over games when necessary too. If the Magic went all-in for another star -- as many thought they might do for Dejounte Murray at the trade deadline -- Paul George is about as big as they could go.
It certainly would be ambitious. And there is at least some noise that George might be looking to exit LA before the team moves into the Intuit Dome this summer.
There are rumors that contract talks are not going as planned with the Clippers and he could be looking for a new home this offseason.
He could be an elite player in Orlando. He is comfortable sharing the ball with his current teammates and being a catch-and-shoot threat when on the court with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
George has showcased he can be just as productive working off-ball and would be one of the best available options on the market to work alongside Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. And he is still a solid defender with plus-size at the shooting guard position, giving the Magic added size that they like.
George is averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game and can do a little bit of everything on the court at his 6-foot-8, 220-pound frame. He would drastically improve Orlando's offense and provide a third creator in the starting unit.
Most importantly, he is shooting 40.2 percent from deep on 8.2 attempts per game. George would also provide the reliable shooting that the starting unit desperately needs. He is a better career shooter from distance than Gary Harris while shooting at a higher volume. It would be an instant jolt of offense into the roster.
He not only would improve the Magic's offense, but he is also a solid defender. Paul is not the all-defensive player he was in his prime, but he would provide even more switchability to Orlando's defense. The starting five would be the tallest in the NBA and arguably the best defensive unit in the league.
George is a proven playoff performer too at 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 108 playoff games. The Magic need that experience and leadership from their starting lineup.
The question for the Magic if they wanted to push their chips in is whether they feel Banchero and Wagner can comfortably cede the spotlight at this stage in their development. George though works as a secondary player who can sometimes take over, especially at his age.
There will not be a more attractive suitor other than the Philadelphia 76ers who can offer max-money and a primary role on a playoff team. He has injury concerns and will be 34 by the start of next season. But if he is willing to negotiate with the Magic to not damage their long-term future, the pairing makes sense.
Orlando will immediately be considered an Eastern Conference contender and establish themselves as a win-now team by bringing in an elite talent like Paul George. The starting five would be beautiful to watch as they play through each other on offense and switch everything on defense.