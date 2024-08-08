10 Opponents the Orlando Magic should get a national TV game against
Rock Fights
2. Cleveland Cavaliers
Ultimately, one of the reasons the Orlando Magic are probably not rolling in national TV appearances is that they are a defensive team. And they tend to play ugly low-scoring games. It was no surprise their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers was relegated as the "NBATV" series. Everyone anticipated it would be a seven-game rock fight where both teams would struggle to score.
That turned out to be true. The Magic finished the playoffs with the best defensive rating thanks to that seven-game series.
Everyone likes to say they want basketball from the 1990s back until they actually have to watch it. And the Magic and Cavs played some rock fights.
Undoubtedly, one of the games Magic fans will circle is their rematch with the Cavaliers. That will be one of the big games on the Magic's calendar. And playoff rematches, especially for long series like the one the Magic played in the spring, are ripe for national TV appearances. They are just easy stories to tell to a national audience.
The Magic and Cavs would be a solid national TV game with how entertaining even their low-scoring games ultimately became.
1. Miami Heat
Of course, if you really want a rock fight, the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat are masters at ugly games that become oddly compelling. These two teams are going to be fighting for the Southeast Division championship all year and state supremacy.
The Heat are still the measure by which the Magic often compete against. And wins over Miami still have a ton of significance for this team. Those games still matter for the Magic and especially for their fans. It has been a while since the Magic won the season series—the 2019 season.
The Magic and Heat have played their share of entertaining games in the process. And selling an audience on a state rivalry makes for an easy story to tell too.