1 Thing the Magic must do this season (and 2 they hope to accomplish)
By Elaine Blum
Hope to accomplish: Improve the offense internally
As mentioned, this Magic team is not built to be an offensive juggernaut. The roster is full of big two-way players to avoid having weak links on defense. Plenty of those have shown offensive potential.
Paolo Banchero improved his efficiency in his second season. Franz Wagner was a solid three-point shooter in his first two seasons. Jalen Suggs added an outside shot to his arsenal last season. Anthony Black hit the three well on a low volume. Tristan da Silva was an outstanding shooter in college. Cole Anthony can provide a scoring punch and secondary playmaking off the bench.
And yet, it just has not clicked so far. This season is all about seeing who can take what kind of steps forward offensively and hopefully, it will be enough for the Magic to avoid making a big trade too early. The Magic desperately need at least one more go-to scorer, someone who can create offense in any situation.
That person might not be on the team right now but now also doesn’t seem like the time to make a big all-in trade yet. To avoid making that kind of move too early, the Magic need significant internal improvement to form at least a serviceable offense.