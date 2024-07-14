1 Question for every Orlando Magic player going into the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
It is still the offseason, and Summer League and the Olympics still have to be played. Nevertheless, it is never too early to think about the 2024-25 NBA season. For the Orlando Magic, it should be a big season.
The Magic have the chance to capitalize on last season's success and continue to build the foundation for one of the future contenders in the Eastern Conference. They could end up having the best defense in the league, and The Ringer’s Michael Pina even claimed that a top-3 seed in the East might be in play for the young squad.
With such a young team, there are always some uncertainties, however. So, let's look at one question for every Magic player going into the 2024-25 season.
1 Question for every Magic player going into 2024-25
Paolo Banchero
How much better can Banchero get in his third NBA season after making his first All-Star appearance and stepping up his game in the playoffs?
Franz Wagner
Can Wagner fix his 3-point shot after struggling immensely last season and help the Magic space the floor?
Jalen Suggs
Can Suggs replicate last season's production from three and shoot around 40 percent again?
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
How much do Caldwell-Pope's championship experience, defense, and outside shooting move the needle?
Wendell Carter Jr.
Can Carter Jr. stay healthy and prove that he can be the Magic's starting center going forward?
Gary Harris
Can the veteran blossom and make up for his poor playoff showing in a bench role?
Jonathan Isaac
Can Isaac stay healthy and finally reach his potential?
Cole Anthony
Can he provide secondary playmaking off the bench now that Joe Ingles is in Minnesota?
Anthony Black
Can Black prove himself as one of the Magic's future building blocks?
Jett Howard
Will he be able to break the rotation after showing out in Summer League?
Tristan da Silva
How quickly will his game really translate to the NBA?
Moritz Wagner
Can the older Wagner brother provide a much-needed spark off the bench once again?
Goga Bitadze
Will the big man get a chance to play consistent minutes or spend much of the season on the bench again?
Caleb Houstan
Where will Houstan fit into the rotation next season?