1 Dream, 1 reach, 1 realistic free agent for the Orlando Magic to target
By Elaine Blum
Realistic target: Tyus Jones
The Magic desperately need someone who can run the offense, take care of the ball, and get Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner easy shots. This year's free agency class does not feature many high-level point guards, but there are some options.
Tyus Jones, for example, seems like a solid solution to fill that hole on the Magic's roster. For years with the Grizzlies, he was seen as the best backup point in the league and one of the most ball-secure players out there. Now, he has shown that he can also be a good starter, even though it was on a bad Washington Wizards team.
Jones finished the season averaging 12 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.1 steals. It was the first time in his career that he averaged one turnover per game, but he also shot 41.4 percent from three. So, it appears that Jones brings all the offensive skills the Magic need: playmaking, three-point shooting, and some additional scoring.
Defensively, he would not be as great of a fit. Much like Monk, he does not fit the Magic's type of long, capable defenders. Again, that is something the Magic might just have to live with, though. Talented point guards who can stretch the floor and play high-level defense do not grow on trees.
On top of that, Jones could probably easily be convinced to leave his struggling Wizards squad for a team with plenty of playoff appearances ahead of it. He would also come cheaper than either Malik Monk or Paul George. That not only makes him a very realistic free agency target but would also allow the Magic to bring in some more depth.