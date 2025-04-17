Playoffs offer a massive opportunity for Jonathan Isaac

Sunday's regular season finale against the Atlanta Hawks was an otherwise meaningless game. Both teams sat most of their starters, and the result had no impact on the standings or who the team would play on Tuesday. There was nothing of value to take away from the game.

Jonathan Isaac needed it, though. He got his opportunity to play in meaningful minutes ahead of the playoffs. He needed it to continue rebuilding himself and his role ahead of the postseason.

Isaac has improved greatly but the Magic have continued to limit his playing time, trying to find the right way to deploy him and hoping he can regain his defensive intensity and impact without draining the offense too much.

He needed a game where he could see it all coming together.

It was a small thing, but a 12-point, 10-rebound effort against the Atlanta Hawks in the finale—following a 12-point effort against the Indiana Pacers for his first back-to-back games of 10 or more points since January—was what Isaac needed to build confidence.

He then followed it up with a strong six-point, eight-rebound, three-"stock" showing in the Play-In game against the Hawks. His defense was impactful in the first half to help the Magic build their lead.

As the Orlando Magic head into their series with the Boston Celtics, Isaac is finding his stride at the right time. Isaac is seeking redemption for a frustrating and difficult season in the playoffs. And his presence could be something that makes the Magic a tougher out than anyone could expect.

"Definitely with how the season has gone for me, being able to have fun and play with a little bit more freedom and confidence was great," Isaac said after Sunday's regular season finale. "Trying to have that carry over into the rest of the postseason."

A difficult season

Jonathan Isaac did not have the season he hoped for. He averaged 5.4 points per game and 4.4 minutes per game, both numbers slightly down from last season. He averaged 2.0 "stocks" (steals and blocks) per game, slightly up from last year.

More frustratingly, Isaac averaged only 15.4 minutes per game, about the same as he did last year. He did not grow and expand his role and at times found himself out of the rotation.

With Isaac returning from various knee injuries that kept him out for most of three straight seasons, the Magic were happy to have him back for a full season without any major injury issues. The hope was that a healthy offseason would allow Isaac to advance further.

Orlando clearly started planning to play Isaac more as their backup center entering this season. He returned to training camp at a listed weight of 240 pounds (Isaac reported he was at 250)—the team has since returned to listing him at 230 pounds on its Web site and playoff media guide. The Magic seemed to hope the added muscle would help with his durability.

Isaac still played in 71 games this season, the second most in his career and just the second time clearing 60 games in his career. He earned the $2 million bonus for staying healthy and reaching 70 games. But Isaac was nowhere near effective.

At various times this year, Isaac said his conditioning was not where he wanted it to be. He played in shorter stretches.

And while the Magic still boasted a 106.6 defensive rating with Isaac on the floor, it was no longer a runaway leader on the team. He trailed Gary Harris, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner for on-court defensive rating (all three excellent defenders).

But with Isaac struggling to shoot at a career-worst 25.8 percent from three, not having elite defense hurts him and the team.

Everyone felt that pressure. And with Isaac taking a pay raise as part of his renegotiate-and-extend contract from the summer, he was the team's highest paid player at $25 million ($27 million after the games played incentive he satisfied).

Everyone wanted more.

"Kudos to Jonathan Isaac's agent, whoever he is, because my takeaway from the season has been this dude is just never goign to actually play," Zach Lowe said on The Zach Lowe Show. "He is averging fewer minutes now. He's healthy and he plays 12 minutes, 18 minutes, 16 minutes and he got a bonus!"

That is a feeling many Magic fans have felt too as they have been frustrated with Isaac's play. He has not lived up to his potential and promise. This season has been a step back.

Even Isaac would admit that as he has bounced in and out of the rotation through the latter part of the season. He averaged only 12.6 minutes per game after the All-Star break. Orlando has turned away from him.

Considering Isaac is under contract for four more seasons at approximately $15 million per season, the Magic are still invested in his future.

They need him to perform. They need him to find answers.

"I've definitely gotten into better shape over the course of the season," Isaac said after Sunday's regular season finale. "I didn't start in great shape. We're coming down to the end here and everybody is locking in. I just want to be effective and get into the mindset of playing winning basketball. It's been good."

Rediscovering the spark

Jonathan Isaac has rediscovered some of his spark.

He is now back in the rotation and likely would be the backup center for the Orlando Magic or a key defender against Kristaps Porzingis. If the Celtics opt to go big, Isaac could slot back at power forward.

His defensive versatility is still incredibly valuable and impactful.

Since the Magic turned their season around on that 3-2 road trip, Isaac is averaging only 4.3 points per game and shooting 4 for 17 (23.5 percent) from three. But he has 34 "stocks" in 194 minutes—6.3 "stocks" per 36 minutes.

The Magic have a 102.7 defensive rating with Isaac on the floor in the last 18 games. They even have a 118.0 offensive rating as Isaac has gotten more comfortable scavenging for second-chance points and offensive rebounds. He has redefined his role.

"I just really liked his aggression," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Sunday's regular season finale. "He was aggressive on both sides of the floor. Understanding positions on the floor, where to be, offensively and defensively. He looked for his shot tonight. Those are things as we continue to move forward into the postseason."

Both Isaac and the team will have to figure out why he struggled to make it through this season and lost some of his effectiveness. Perhaps they have found some of that as the season concludes. He has regained a spot in the rotation, and his defensive impact can still be undeniable.

The path toward redemption and a positive 2026 season likely begins with his playoff efforts. He already impacted the Magic's win in the Play-In Tournament. He could be a huge difference maker going up against the Celtics.