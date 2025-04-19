Playoff experience will make Orlando Magic tougher vs. Celtics

Last year, everything felt new for the Orlando Magic.

The chase for the postseason was a new pressure and intensity that the team had to learn to deal with. It was something they struggled with a bit before finally breaking through to reach the playoffs on the regular season's final day.

But the playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers? That was something completely different.

Games 1 and 2 were a bit of a culture shock for the Magic as they dealt with being on the road in the postseason for the first time. The amount of detail and intensity that these games brought was something new.

It was easy to see that the Magic needed a few games to get used to the playoffs. It was easy to see what happened when they figured it out and found their momentum at home. Despite losses in Games 5 and 7, the Magic were more prepared and competitive in those games.

That was last year, though. This is a new year.

A new year where the Magic had that taste of the postseason and were expected to return. A new season with a more seasoned and experienced team, including the addition of two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the starting lineup. A new season with a new journey and a new opponent.

But now that everyone's records have reset to zero. The opponent is a far more challenging and seasoned Boston Celtics team. But Orlando is not walking into the series from zero. Last year's experience has stayed with them.

It will make them a more formidable opponent, even with the players they are missing this postseason.

"I would just say it's more familiarity," Gary Harris said after practice Friday. "Last year was a group of guys who haven't been to the playoffs before. Now it's our second go about it, especially with this group. I think it's focus and locked in, but understanding what's in front of us and being able to be locked in and going over the game plan."

The Magic earned three days of practice after winning the Play-In Tournament. They spent Thursday reviewing the team's offensive principles and preparing for the Celtics' defense. They spent Friday working on defense and going through actions Boston likes to run.

The plan is to put those two pieces together on the TD Garden floor for a practice Saturday afternoon. The Magic flew to Boston on Friday as they settled into the series.

One clear thing is that preparation and the confidence heading into this series are different than last year. Orlando knows the challenge ahead. The team knows it better than last year.

"I think it's a lot of the same. Just a laser focus," Paolo Banchero said after practice Friday. "You can feel the build-up happening up to Sunday. I think everyone will be ready. Just want to make sure everyone is detailed on what we're trying to do and what we need to do to get the win."

That was a common refrain throughout the first two days of practice after the Play-In victory.

The biggest lesson from last year's playoff run that stuck with the team is how important poise and composure will be, particularly on the road. Momentum matters, and punches land heavier with the desperation of these games.

Being able to stay poised through all the chaos is vital.

That is where the Magic hoped adding a veteran like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would help. His voice has been present during the team's practices, reminding teammates to reduce and limit mistakes and keep that poise throughout the ups and downs of a game.

Especially in a raucous environment like the TD Garden, the Magic staying level-headed is essential to having a chance. That is one of the lessons from last year's playoffs that cannot be tested until they get to the postseason.

"I think there are so many you can take going to Game 7," coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice Friday. "One thing that is not always shown in a stat is your poise and your demeanor and your approach to the game mentally. There are so many things that can happen during the game that you cannot control. But I think you can control how you respond to what's happening within the game. I think that was a big piece for us was being able to harness our emotions at the right time."

Paolo Banchero said his and Franz Wagner's calm demeanor should help the team stay calm in those moments. The team takes cues from its best players. Both are usually level-headed. They must stay poised with their decision-making and shot-making.

That does not mean they will not have their moments of frustration, especially against a strong defense like Boston's. But that is also where experience matters. They will hopefully know how to catch themselves and regain their poise.

That is often what will determine games.

"Just how every possession matters," Harris said after practice Friday. "Going into a Game 7, it's a possession game, especially in the playoffs. Just be able to be locked in and be focused because it's going to come down to two or three possessions at a time. Just make sure we are locked in at all times."

The Magic learned a lot from last season. Those lessons have embedded themselves within this team throughout the year. It is as much a reason as any that the Magic survived all their injuries this season.

The playoffs are their own animal, though. It is something different. Each team and each series is different. This year will not be the same as last year. Orlando will surely learn new lessons.

But their lessons from last year will help them make as much as they can from this year's playoff series.