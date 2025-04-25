Picturing Paolo Banchero on the Celtics should make Magic fans sick

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been compared to Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown at times and for good reason. They are, after all, two big wings/forwards who can score at a high level, make plays, and defend. The similarities are certainly there but there is a stark difference between the teams the two duos play on.

The Celtics are a championship team with arguably the best supporting cast in the NBA. Boston is a deep team with plenty of strong defenders, 3-point shooters, and talented scorers. Winning Game 1 was no problem for the Celtics even though the Magic played good defense on Tatum and Brown.

Meanwhile, the Magic have work to do this offseason and desperately must improve the supporting cast around Banchero and Wagner. They need more shooting, playmaking, and offensive contributions. It is time to move the assets the Magic have amassed and make some significant moves. Banchero’s playoff performance so far has proven that.

The first two games between the Magic and Celtics brought up some serious questions about Orlando’s roster construction. Orlando’s offensive shortcomings make one wonder which players the Magic must upgrade this offseason and which players should be given another chance.

It also prompted Nate Duncan to wonder on X what Paolo Banchero could be with Boston’s spacing around him.

Paolo Banchero would look like a true superstar with better spacing around him

Paolo Banchero is the best player on the Magic’s roster. He has proven that in the playoffs, averaging 34 points, 10 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks against a strong defensive team.

Banchero’s performance is one of the silver linings for Magic fans but, paired with Duncan’s question, it is also a painful reminder of the team’s shortcomings. If Banchero can play like a star with little spacing around him, he could be even greater with better 3-point shooters on the court next to him. Improved spacing would make the Magic a better team overall and may even give them the chance to compete with the Celtics.

Nevertheless, the Magic have not been able to surround Banchero with the right players so far. They approached free agency and the trade season carefully, not wanting to make any rash decisions. There are benefits to that approach. Not making many changes last offseason gave Anthony Black a chance to take on a bigger role and allowed the front office to get another extended look at the roster.

At the same time, however, it is easy to wonder where Banchero and the Magic could be if the team had better 3-point shooters around him.

There is no way to change that now, though. So, Magic fans will have to be content watching their team battle in the playoffs and trust that the front office will make the necessary adjustments this summer.