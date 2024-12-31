Penny Hardaway believes he isn't the only Orlando Magic No. 1 to be retired

Last February, the Orlando Magic raised their first banner to the rafters at the Kia Center.

In a touching and surprising ceremony, the Magic lifted Shaquille O'Neal's No. 32 as the team's first retired jersey, joining the honorary No. 6 for "The Fans" that hung above the Magic's parquet floor.

Much like the decision to begin a team Hall of Fame during the team's 25th anniversary, the decision to retire jerseys opened up a host of new conversations about how the Magic honor their past.

Really retiring jerseys is an easy conversation. The Magic's Mt. Rushmore should all see their numbers raised to the rafters, especially after Dwight Howard made his first post-NBA appearance at the Kia Center to cheers during the playoffs. Howard was named a first-time finalist for nomination to the Basketball Hall of Fame, so some historical honors for Howard are coming to the Kia Center soon.

There might be some debate about hanging Nick Anderson's No. 25 as an honor for the Magic's original player. And I would argue the Magic should hang a ping pong ball with the No. 1 for team co-founder Pat Williams.

But even something as obvious as eventually retiring jerseys for Anfernee Hardaway, Tracy McGrady, and Dwight Howard to join Shaquille O'Neal's No. 32 comes with its own debate. After all, Hardaway and McGrady share the same number 1.

For fans and a franchise new to retiring jerseys, it has raised debate over whether a team can retire a jersey twice (let alone the fact Jonathan Isaac currently wears No. 1 for Orlando whenever the Magic decide to invite Anfernee Hardaway or Tracy McGrady to the Kia Center for the honor).

Hardaway has a simple solution. He told The Draymond Green he expects to get the call from Alex Martins and the Orlando Magic in the future and he hopes Tracy McGrady will join him in sending No. 1 to the rafters. He expects both No. 1s to hang above the Kia Center court.

"I think so. But you know what was so crazy was T-Mac came behind me and he wore No. 1 too," Hardaway said on the podcast. "I think both No. 1s—McGrady and Hardaway—need to be up there. I think that No. 1 needs to go down Hardaway and Mac and we need to do it on the same night because that's my dog."

McGrady has spoken often about how important of an influence Hardaway was in his development. McGrady grew up in Auburndale, Fla., about halfway between Orlando and Tampa. He wore No. 1 as much as a tribute to Hardaway as anything else.

It will be fitting that Orlando will one day retire both No. 1 jerseys for these two critical players in franchise history.

But Green is right to say Hardaway deserves his own day, as much as Hardaway typically likes to deflect the spotlight.

Hardaway deserves to see his jersey retired by the Magic

Hardaway averaged 19.0 points and 6.3 assists per game in six seasons with the Magic. He peaked in the 1996 season, averaging 21.7 points and 7.1 assists per game as he carried the Magic early in the season after an injury to O'Neal.

Hardaway finished third in MVP voting and earned his second All-NBA First Team selection that season. He was also All-NBA First Team in 1995.

Hardaway was a four-time All-Star all with the Magic. He was the player who lifted the young Magic team to title contender after O'Neal made them a playoff contenders so quickly into his career.

What should be clear is Hardaway will have his jersey retired one day by the Magic. And so will McGrady. There will be two No. 1 jerseys hanging in the rafters.

That is not unheard of. The New York Knicks retired the No. 15 twice for Earl Monroe and Dick McGuire and the Portland Trail Blazers retired No. 30 twice for Terry Porter and Bob Gross.

The Magic retiring two All-NBA players in Hardaway and McGrady would certainly have a stronger argument nationally. It is a quirk that two all-time greats in franchise history have worn the same number and deserve the honor.

For now, the Magic have not announced any plans to honor their history this year. They have not made plans to add players to their Hall of Fame—and there is still a long list to get to of players worthy of the Hall of Fame. And there are no announced plans to retire any jerseys—they announced they would retire O'Neal's jersey in early January.

Hardaway is certainly a candidate to get that call sooner or later.

Hardaway is currently coaching Memphis in college basketball—he still has hopes of becoming an NBA coach, which is why he at least reportedly received an interview before the Magic hired Jamahl Mosley (Hardaway beamed about the job Mosley has done with the Magic during the podcast).

When the Magic decide to retire Hardaway's jersey, they will have to work around his schedule with Memphis. That likely means Hardaway's jersey is not getting retired this year unless they are planning an April ceremony (that feels a bit late with the Magic likely involved in a tight playoff race by then).

Whenever the scheduling works out, Hardaway will get his day in the spotlight at the Kia Center. His jersey will be hanging in the rafters soon enough. it is a matter of time.