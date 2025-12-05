Paolo Banchero returns more confident to a more confident team

When Paolo Banchero came up struggling with a lower-body injury against the New York Knicks, he pretty clearly knew something was wrong immediately. It only took a few times going up and down the court for him to know he needed to take himself out.

Banchero was diagnosed after leaving in the second quarter of that game with a strained left groin.

This is a tricky injury. One that requires some patience. One that requires some confidence and maturity to know when his body would be ready to tackle more. One that requires some faith that teammates can hold the boat steady.

It has not been a long journey to return, although maybe longer than anticipated. But after three weeks and 10 games, Banchero will make his return for the Orlando Magic on Friday against the Miami Heat.

"I'm really excited," Banchero said after shootaround Friday. "I have been feeling really good this week. It has only been 10 gams, but it feels like 50. I'm happy to be out there, run up and down and compete. Just be out there for the rest of the year."

Banchero is averaging 21.7 points per game, a career-high 8.7 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game. He is shooting a career-best 46.1 percent overall and 53.0 percent on 2-point field goals. He gets to the line for 9.3 free throw attempts per game.

Those numbers were all trending up before his injury took place. Now it is on Banchero to get back into rhythm and pick up where he left off.

Leaning on experience

Part of that process was relying on what he learned about his recovery last year.

Paolo Banchero missed 36 games last year with a torn oblique in late October. It took him two months to get back onto the court.

He had to learn to be patient and wait for his body to tell him when he was ready to return to the court. It was a long, arduous process. And even when he returned, he struggled to find his footing.

Those lessons helped him get through waiting through his recovery on this much shorter-term injury.

"It definitely helped just thinking back on my experience last year," Banchero said after shootaround Friday. "Knowing what that felt like and how I progressed and feeling it with my groin but in a shorter period of time. The progression of how I felt and how I worked through things and where I'm at right now."

It will still be on Banchero to listen to his body to make sure he recovers properly.

Coach Jamahl Mosley said Paolo Banchero will be on a minute restriction to start. Banchero said he was sure there would still be things the training staff needs him to do before he fully returns.

One of the delays in Banchero's return was surely about the Magic hoping not to reaggravate the injury.

They know there are a lot of games remaining.

"It's a marathon," Banchero said after shootaround Friday. "It's a long season. Even though I want to get back out there as soon as possible, I had to listen to my body and take the time that's needed. Even coming back, I trust the training staff. I'm sure they will still have things for me to work through. I have to trust them. When I'm out there, give it my all, and when it's a full go, it's a full go."

But the Magic have always been confident in Banchero. Even with national media wondering if the Magic might be better without him, the team knows how valuable he can be. They expect Banchero to make an immediate impact and continue to push the team forward.

Banchero learned a lot about the recovery process to be confident attacking this one and knowing when he would be ready.

Leaning on teammates

That the team played so well was also part of the equation. The Orlando Magic needed to build confidence in everyone else, too. And they stepped up in Banchero's absence.

Orlando went 7-3 with Banchero out of the lineup and found a groove on both offense and defense. This team is playing with a lot of confidence right now and seems ready to continue climbing the standings.

Banchero is feeding off that confidence. He wants to add to it.

"I think everyone is just playing with a lot of confidence," Banchero said after shootaround Friday. "Guys are in rhythm for the most part. We were able to beat some good teams. Just being able to get back in the winning column and put together good game after good game."

Banchero has not been able to get on the floor before Friday -- aside from going through a few walkthroughs with the team -- but the Magic do a good job keeping him involved and engaged. Jase Richardson said after Wednesday's loss that he would constantly speak with Paolo Banchero on the bench to get insight on what he sees.

Being out gives a different perspective. And the Magic are trying to keep growing and building with their main star still working his way back into the mix.

The Magic expect Banchero to continue enhancing their play. They see him as purely additive to what they have been successful with so far this season.

"It does wonders," Jamahl Mosley said after shootaround Friday. "He loves being out there with his teammates. He loves being on the court. He loves to hoop. I think it does so much for him and for our guys. His voice, his presence, what he provides to this team in so many ways is crucial for us in so many ways."

Banchero knows that his job is to be a fulcrum and soak up attention. He will still get his shots and touches. But his job is to help this team keep it rolling.

He is not here to take away from the team's confidence. And there is very little reason to believe he will.

"We've got a lot of talented players," Banchero said after shooatround Friday. "A lot of guys who are hungry for the opportunity and who get out there and just play hard. When you have someone go down, guys are able to step up. You are able to win a ton of games and gain confidence. You want them to continue to have that confidence when they are out there. Whether I'm out there or anyone is out there, you want them to play at a certain level. You don't want any drop-offs."

When both player and team are confident, that is when teams make a major leap. Banchero will need some time to get fully back into the swing of things.