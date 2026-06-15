Paolo Banchero could be Franz Wagner's KAT disaster if Magic mess up

The Orlando Magic are in a weird spot this summer. They are about to be a second apron team. They could stand to shed some salary. So, would they consider splitting up Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner? Would they trade Banchero? If they do, Banchero could be to Wagner what Karl-Anthony Towns is to Anthony Edwards.

As the Minnesota Timberwolves were trying to build around Edwards (which they are still trying to do), they traded KAT to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. And though they made the Western Conference finals, KAT just won a championship. He’s had way more success outside of Minnesota than he did in Minnesota.

That could happen to Banchero if the Magic decide to trade him.

The Magic shouldn't trade Paolo Banchero -- it would be like the Wolves' KAT trade

Orlando owes a lot of players a lot of money. If the Magic want to build out their roster to give themselves a good chance to win a title, they may have to shed some salary.

It’s really hard to build a championship roster when you’re paying so much money to your top players. Banchero, Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Desmond Bane all make a lot of money. Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac make a substantial amount, too.

So, the Magic could, in theory, trade Banchero so they have a better chance of winning a title with Wagner at the helm. Plus, they would likely get a pretty hefty return package back in return for Banchero.

Whatever they get back for Banchero would act as a launching point for them to help Wagner bring a championship to Orlando. But the Magic would also be running a major risk.

It would all depend on where the Magic decide to trade Banchero – and for what – but he could be their version of KAT. He could be their regretful trade that didn’t pan out.

Again, the Wolves made a WCF with Randle and Edwards, but that doesn’t even come close to what KAT just accomplished in New York, bringing the city a championship.

If the Magic trade Banchero and he ends up going on to help another team find great success, then it would reflect pretty badly on the Magic. And it wouldn’t be great for Wagner.

Instead, the Magic should keep them together. Keep pushing forward with the duo. Find another way to save money.

Just don’t fall into the same shake-it-up strategy that the Wolves did.