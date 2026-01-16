Paolo Banchero answering the loud conversations hounding him

It is inescapable wherever the Orlando Magic are.

When the spotlight is on them, the spotlight is on Paolo Banchero. The player who has seemingly become the Internet's favorite player to criticize.

Some of that comes with the responsibility of being a star player and signing a max contract. To whom a lot is given, a lot is expected. And Banchero has, by his own admission, had an up-and-down season.

The narrative around Banchero has reached seemingly toxic levels. There is a heightened expectation around him, but also a level of impatience. There are a lot of people -- perhaps even some Magic fans -- who are moving too quickly to deem him a failure and want to move on.

It is almost separated from the facts on the ground and Banchero's steady improvement since returning from his strained groin.

It now comes with a warning, which Orlando resident and NBC broadcaster Austin Rivers shared on his podcast's Instagram:

"I genuinely think when a team has success without their best player, it just causes something," Rivers said. "It's not Paolo's fault. It happens to the best of players. Fans need to be careful about how they talk about their players. . . . You feel it. It's a thing that everyone talks about in Orlando. 'We need to get off Paolo. We need to trade Paolo.' Y'all need to be careful with that, because players see it, they feel it. And then something that was never nothing becomes something.

"And I'm not putting this all on the fans of Orlando. Paolo has blame in this too. And this isn't something that can't be undone. Winning cures all. They win five in a row, no one [cares] about any of this. His team has success with out him, it happens. It's a good thing. It means you got a good team. It created something, though. Fans started that. It was everywhere in Orlando. It matters man. Just like fans bring the energy for a game, that stuff translates on the other side too."

Magic fans have always had a small level of paranoia after messy exits for previous stars. Everyone, including Banchero, has been outwardly frustrated with his play this season. Everyone expects a lot from him.

But anyone rushing to conclusions about Banchero or his season and future are clearly premature. Banchero is still a star-level player. And he is now finding himself and helping the Magic push through a midseason injury lull.

He is answering the bell.

But, as frustrating as the season might be so far, Banchero is still one of the most talented players in the league. He is still someone who defenses throw loads of attention. He has far more respect around the league than Internet debates give him.

Reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated. But he still cannot escape all the conversations.

Banchero has a lot left to prove this season.

The clear conversation

There is still no denying that Paolo Banchero has not lived up to the billing so far this season.

He is averaging 21.1 points per game, the fewest since his rookie year. He is now shooting a career-best 45.7 percent from the floor, but still a career-low 27.0 percent from three. He has a 48.9 percent effective field goal percentage.

Banchero has posted a career-high 8.8 rebounds per game. He has also added 4.9 assists per game.

Banchero's critics will cite his shooting efficiency as his big problems. As they will his on/off numbers -- the Magic have a -1.3 net rating (114.1 offensive rating/115.4 defensive rating) with Banchero on the floor, ahead of only Moe Wagner and Tyus Jones among rotation players.

Banchero was injured during the Magic's big run through November. And when he came back from his groin injury, he was clearly working to get back into rhythm.

Still, as a star, there was an expectation that he would positively impact the game. As Michael Pina of The Ringer wrote, Banchero should be a perennial All-Star. Instead, he was one of the most disappointing players in the league.

The conversation is unavoidable.

Whenever the Magic are on national TV, Banchero is at the heart of the conversation. Everyone understands he is the key to this team's title hopes.

The NBA on Prime panel of Dwyane Wade, Blake Griffin and Udonis Haslem discussed Paolo Bachero's seeming struggles in the pregame of Thursday's game. They challenged Banchero to be a leader for this team.

It is everywhere. And the only way to prove them wrong is to play better.

January resurgence

The good news is that patience is being rewarded.

A lot of people (myself included) have pinned the Magic's up-and-down run of late on Paolo Banchero and his inconsistencies. There are times when he looked to be playing too slowly and without the intensity that the team requires.

They needed leadership and there is another level Banchero can reach. Banchero is still a 23-year-old coming into his own. There should still be a lot expected of him.

The good news is that his numbers are starting to meet expectations again. Banchero is starting to look like a superstar again.

Since Dec. 29, Banchero is averaging 24.2 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game with 6.0 assists per game. That is the kind of all-around contributions the Magic envisioned in trusting a 6-foot-10 playmaking forward.

On top of that, he is shooting 50.6 percent from the floor, 37.1 percent from three and 76.8 percent from the line on 6.2 free throw attempts per game. There are few players putting up those kind of all-around numbers with the efficiency.

The only thing left to wait for are the wins.

"I think it has been an up-and-down season," Banchero told NBA on Prime after Thursday's game. "I think I learned at the end of the day, it's about winning. Whatever the team needs me to do, whether it is making plays for others. Usage may not be where it has been the last few years, I still need to be myself and play winning basketball. I'm learning that and still have fun playing basketball."

Ultimately, that is the conversation everyone needs to be having.

Banchero, just like any star on a max contract, is judged by the team's ability to win.

That is what Banchero did Thursday in one of his best games of the season. He scored 18 of his 26 points to keep the team afloat in the first half and added 13 rebounds and four assists. He made four of eight threes and 9 of 16 shots.

It was closer to the vision they had for Banchero to begin with.

Even if Banchero's scoring is not up, it is easy to see him trying to be unselfish and pick his spots. There is plenty of trial and error in learning the right mix. It is a constant evolution.

It is all a sign that nobody should make a quick rush to judgment. Banchero had to work on some things and improve as the season went along. He admits how much he has struggled this season.

Now it seems he is fulfilling his massive talent and potential. The Magic are eager to see it come together. Fans should be too.