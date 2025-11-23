Outrageous Magic rumor proves how ridiculous the standard is for NBA coaches

One recent article from ESPN's Tim Bontemps revealed that after the Orlando Magic's 1-4 start to the season, there were some sources wondering "how hot the seat of coach Jamahl Mosley was getting." Frankly, the thought of letting Mosley go was ridiculous even before the Magic's level of play picked up, and this report serves to remind us of the ludicrous standards that have been set for NBA coaches.

Bontemps talked about how Orlando's slower start to the season in scoring the ball supposedly sparked these conversations about Mosley's job potentially being in jeopardy, particularly their 20th-ranked offensive rating.

He wrote: That, coupled with a 1-4 start, had some sources briefly wondering how hot the seat of coach Jamahl Mosley is getting. But that was before Orlando ripped off wins in five of its past six games. Bane has started to get more comfortable, including scoring at least 22 points in five of the Magic's past eight contests.

Sources are still monitoring what happens as Orlando heads into a stretch featuring nine straight games against teams currently above .500, which could either reignite questions about this team's direction or squash them completely.

It's safe to say the Magic are now in a more than fine spot, having won six of their last seven games and now tied for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. But the notion of Mosley being on his way out the door was ludicrous from the start.

Jamahl Mosley's job should never have been in question

Since he became Orlando's head coach back in July 2021, Mosley has completed changed the culture of this team. The Magic have gone from 22 wins and finishing last place in the East to making back-to-back playoff appearances and being a consistent competitor.

Additionally, it should be obvious that Orlando's injury situation is one that requires patience rather than panic to navigate. The Magic have dealt with Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and others missing extended time due to injury over the course of the last year-plus. With this roster still figuring out how to perform with stars out as well as gelling when they're available, there won't be perfect consistency.

The fact that a coach like Mosley, who has achieved so much, was instantly seen as being on the "hot seat" just five games into the season should tell us just how ridiculous this conversation really is. If the margin of error is truly that thin, then most coaches around the league shouldn't have a job.

Most franchises around the association would absolutely welcome the kind of stability and culture Mosley has built with the Magic. Far too many teams have made some sort of swift move like this only to regret it later.

It should have been clear from the jump that the last thing Orlando needs to do is part ways with Jamahl Mosley. Continuing to execute their mission with patience, making necessary adjustments, and choosing to trust the structure he has already put in place will give this roster the stability it needs to grow into its full potential.