Orlando Magic will still feel a former assistant coach’s impact

God Shammgod is always coaching and always teaching, spreading the gospel of basketball.

That is part of the gig as one of the legends of the New York playgrounds and one of the most recognizable names to real hoopers.

On this Thursday, he was at the Marco's Pizza off International Drive near SeaWorld, promoting its new New York-style pizza, a promotion that hits close to home, where he and his pals or his siblings scrounged up the cash for a snack. Shammgod is a willing ambassador for New York City and everything it is about -- from its hoops to its pizza.

Someone cracked open the basketballs, and those in attendance quickly asked to learn the eponymous move from the man himself: The Shammgod.

It did not take much for Shammgod to get going. He taught everyone to push the ball forward with their left hand, then quickly grab it with their right, changing direction suddenly. Too, and unexpectedly, suddenly for a lot of those who do not understand the move's power.

As Shammgod stood and watched everyone try his move, he was at home giving back. He was coaching.

That is where he said God -- the one he ascribes to, not himself, lest that be confusing -- was always pushing him. He had the gift to play basketball, and he is growing and learning to share it.

That journey brought him to Orlando this year.

He quickly became someone fans identified with because of his famous name and accolades. They quickly latched onto him because of the work he did with players. Anthony Black credited him and the work they did together in the offseason.

Everyone hoped he might stay. That is the impact he had.

But Shammgod is heading to New Orleans alongside former coach Jamahl Mosley, leaving this work in progress. The work is always in progress.

"It's kind of bittersweet," Shammgod said at the Marco's Pizza event Thursday. "I do love Orlando. Orlando is a great organization. I'm going to miss all the players there like Anthony Black, Paolo Banchero, Franz [Wagner], Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter."

Shammgod is most associated with his work with the Magic's guards. But he truly had his fingerprints throughout the roster. He was one of the key developmental coaches this year and surely his impact will be felt for years to come.

But the one constant in the league is change. And everyone will move forward. His impact even for just a year will remain.

Shammgod's time in Orlando

God Shammgod's time in Orlando was brief. But it was vital both for the team and for himself.

Shammgod is still fairly new to coaching.

He spent all nine of the previous years of his coaching career with the Dallas Mavericks. Joining Jamahl Mosley, whose time in Dallas overlapped by two years, to come to Orlando for this lone season.

Even though he was with the Orlando Magic briefly, it was clear he made an impact. Anthony Black made it clear on Instagram that he was losing a ride-or-die, someone he credited for much of his growth this season.

Shammgod viewed his time in Orlando as a chance to branch out. He was not working with an established or growing star. He was testing himself with players on the rise.

Even with how frustrating this season ended up being, it was clear that Shammgod made a positive impact. Players were eager to improve and seemed to be progressing.

While Shammgod is no longer their coach, he will be cheering on the players he worked with as he moves onto New Orleans. Even when they play against the Pelicans.

"It means everything. Basketball is a fraternity," Shammgod said Thursday. "Just to be with these players and grow with them. I don't look at them as just players and coaches. I look at them as family. Even when we play against them, I'm rooting for them. I just want our team to win. I texted with Paolo and told him, 'Stay with the game plan that we had for this year to reach your highest potential and be great.' To Anthony Black to be great. Jalen Suggs to be great. I want that for all of them. The City of Orlando is an amazing city. I wish them nothing but the best."

Eventually, the Magic will hire a new coaching staff. The players will build new connections and new relationships. They will get new thoughts to help them improve and grow.

That is the nature of this business. Nobody is ever anywhere for very long. Players and coaches criss-cross the league. There are connections everywhere.

Coaches from one team leave a piece of themselves everywhere they go.

Lessons imparted

God Shammgod has left his imprint and his lessons everywhere he has gone.

He was a McDonald's All-American alongside Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. He played with and worked with Kobe Bryant. He is a legendary basketball player, even though he only played a handful of minutes in the NBA.

When Shammgod speaks, everyone listens. And the Orlando Magic certainly gained a lot even from just a year working with him.

He was always someone willing to get on the court and work with players, no matter the time. He said he always wanted to put his energy into something positive and help everyone be the best they could be, most importantly, for the team.

If there is a lesson to retain, that would be it.

"The greatest leaders in the world are selfless leaders," Shammgod said Thursday. "They don't consider themselves leaders. Other people will say that they are leaders. They do things that might not benefit them at the time but for the whole. For me, I always wanted to be selfless. I always wanted to do anything I could possibly do to help our team win."

Shammgod is still in demand these days. As he prepares to work with a new group in New Orleans and take on a new challenge -- including what appears to be an expanded coaching role within Jamahl Mosley's staff -- he is still trying to get these lessons in.

It could be an NBA player trying to unlock the next level or someone coming up to him asking him how to do the Shammgod in a shopping center parking lot.

Shammgod leaves an impact wherever he goes. And the Magic are certainly better for it.