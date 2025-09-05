Orlando Magic will get clear boost from new coaching hire

The Orlando Magic had an offseason of massive changes and growing expectations.

The acquisition of Desmond Bane was a transformative trade. It was an all-in move that has the Magic dreaming and talking openly about winning a championship. Everyone believes the Magic have moved up a class this season.

It was not just on the floor that Orlando added to the team. The Magic also made some upgrades to the coaching staff.

The addition of veteran assistant coach Joe Prunty is expected to provide a big boost to the offense. He is a known Xs and Os coach and someone who should provide some new ideas on offense.

The team also added God Shammgod.

Shammgod will likely have a back-of-the-bench role and work on the team's ball-handling and point guards. But there may not be a better coach to assist on that front.

Shammgod was a well-known dribbler and streetball legend in his playing career. He quickly gained the trust of players like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

And he is eager to bring his approach to the Magic and their young ball-handlers. He is also excited to work with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner at this key stage of their careers, as he told Kurt Helin of NBC Sports:

"Paolo and Franz, they are coming into their own right now," Shamgod said. "They are at the right age where they are still young but young enough to dare to be great. I believe Paolo and Franz are going to be great. Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, we've got so many great players that are great in their own rights. I feel right now they are all ready to make their mark."

The Magic have been working to give their top players all the tools possible to succeed. And these two high-profile coaching additions are part of the equation.

Especially considering the Magic are going to play without a traditional point guard. They aim to have an offense with multiple initiators and creators. That is a vital piece of the puzzle for the Magic.

The hope is that Shamgod will help boost the team on that front.

Shammgod's ball-handling philosophy

God Shammgod has a sterling reputation for a player who only played 20 games in his NBA career. He was a legendary street-ball player and ball-handler who had a solid collegiate career.

He has made his name more as a legend than as a basketball player. But joining the coaching ranks with the Dallas Mavericks in 2020. He spent a few years alongside Jamahl Mosley with the Dallas Mavericks before Mosley took the Orlando Magic job.

God Shammgod has worked with some of the best lead guards in the league -- whether that is Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving. They have a lot of innate talent. What can someone like Shammgod teach one of the best one-on-one dribblers in Irving?

That does not get all the way there, though. Shammgod said in the interview that his philosophy is to meet players where they are at. Dribbling is not about rote memorization of moves. It is about rhythm and finding your groove.

Shammgod believes in meeting players at that rhythm and that flow. He does not have a one-size-fits-all approach to teaching dribbling. Franz Wagner attacks differently from Paolo Banchero. They attack differently from Anthony Black or Jalen Suggs.

This is something the team needs. They need everyone to be able to read the defense, improvise and make a play.

That Shammgod does not have a specific approach speaks to the kind of personal approach he wants to bring to each player he works with. That too fits with the Magic's overall philosophy and the coaching staff's approach.

"When I work with players, I laugh and tell them I probably will be one of the few people in your life that's not here for anything. I'm actually here to give you something," Shammgod said. "Whether I work with a player or don't work with a player, I'll be Shamgod regardless. I'm not here to clout chase. I'm only here for the work. I think that's why players relate to me the most because they know I have a pure heart and I want to see them win."

That is an approach that coach Jamahl Mosley is well known for. He is known throughout the league as someone passionate about helping his players improve and putting them in positions to win.

Shammgod seems like a great fit with this team and this coaching staff.

Shammgod obviously has not had much time to work with Wagner, considering he is with the national team. Perhaps he has traveled to meet with Paolo Banchero. Many more players have been through Orlando -- recent social media posts have Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Anthony Black, Wendell Carter, Jonathan Isaac, Jase Richardson and Noah Penda already in the facility.

Everyone is eager to get this season started. And Shammgod should be able to help influence this team. His philosophy certainly meets the Magic's philosophy.