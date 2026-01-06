Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards (Jan. 4, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Washington 101.1 Pace 102.0 115.0 Off. Rtg. 110.4 113.7 Def. Rtg. 121.3 53.3 eFG% 53.5 31.3 O.Reb.% 28.9 13.5 TO% 15.1 32.3 FTR 24.1

1. Struggling Defense

It is easy to look at the Washington Wizards' full-season stats and think this should be an easy victory for the Orlando Magic. The Wizards have a few offensive weapons but no defense to speak of. If the Magic play with some focus or intensity, they should win.

That is just not how things work for the Magic right now.

In their last 12 games, the Magic have a 117.5 defensive rating, 23rd in the league. The Wizards have a better defensive rating (116.6) and a decent 114.3 offensive rating. That is how Washington has gone 6-6 in the last 12 games.

Orlando is not playing much better than Washington right now.

The Magic are trying to find their defensive identity. That is something that is supposed to travel. It is supposed to be with them no matter what.

That has not been the case either. Orlando has a 114.9 defensive rating (12th in the league among all road games).

The Magic are searching for their defense and that will be the key against a surging Wizards team.

2. Eyes on Trae?

The new hit like wildfire Monday afternoon.

The Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young are working together on his exit from Atlanta. Marc Stein quickly reported that the Washington Wizards had emerged as a potential landing spot, giving the Wizards a veteran star to tie their young players together and give them some direction.

As of writing, the trade has not been completed. But the reporting is being released and advancing so quickly, it feels like a deal is imminent. The Wizards may be undermanned when they take the floor at Capital One Arena on Tuesday if that trade moves that quickly.

The Wizards have gotten a lot from their veterans so far, especially CJ McCollum.

McCollum is averaging 18.6 points per game and shooting 39.2 percent from three. He has not been nearly as much of a factor in this strong 11-game run for the Wizards.

But he remains a major weapon. And it is easy to see why he is the player the Hawks would take in the Young trade (aside from matching salaries).

3. At the rim

There is one key factor to the Orlando Magic's offensive -- and even defensive -- success. That is their ability to finish at the rim.

Orlando is not a heavy jump-shooting team. A lot of their offense is based on their ability to get to the basket and finish at the rim.

When they make, they are a force downhill and can set up their defense. When they miss, they give up tons of fast breaks and they do not have another way to attack consistently.

This year, the Magic are shooting 27.9 field goal attempts per game in the restricted area, the seventh-most field goal attempts in the league. But they shoot only 65.3 percent on those shots, among the worst in the league.

In losses, Orlando makes only 60.6 percent of those shots (on 27.7 field goal attempts per game).

Finishing at the rim is essential to success in so many ways. The team will have to overcome Alex Sarr's presence in the paint and at the rim. But watch how Orlando scores in the paint throughout this game.

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain)

Jalen Suggs - DOUBTFUL (Right Knee MCL Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Kyshawn George - OUT (Left Hip Flexor Strain)

Corey Kispert - OUT (Left Hamstring Injury Management)

Cam Whitmore - OUT (Right Shoulder Deep Vein Thrombosis)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Washington Anthony Black PG Tre Johnson Desmond Bane SG CJ McCollum Tristan da Silva SF Bilal Coulibaly Paolo Banchero PF Khris Middleton Wendell Carter C Alex Sarr

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards: Prediction

Our Record: 21-15/15-21 ATS

Right now, the Orlando Magic cannot be counted on for very much. They are a .500 team for the last few weeks with their defense going in wild and unpredictable directions.

Without knowing whether the Magic are going to be committed on defense means it is impossible to predict what kind of game this will be.

That is all to say, the Magic cannot count any game as a win. And hungry teams like the Washington Wizards are capable of picking them off if the team is not careful or sharp.

The good news then is that Paolo Banchero has regained his star form. Maybe the finishes on the road are not quite there yet, but he has been a consistent force on offense. With Anthony Black providing consistent scoring, too, the Magic have a lot working for them.

Orlando's backcourt size is going to be a major advantage in this one. If the Magic can figure out how to score at the rim over Alex Sarr and his shot blocking, they have enough to win this game and get themselves back on track.