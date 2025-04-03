Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards (April 3, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Washington 96.5 Pace 102.2 108.5 Off. Rtg. 106.1 109.2 Def. Rtg. 117.9 50.7 eFG% 51.3 30.1 O.Reb.% 27.3 14.7 TO% 15.3 27.1 FTR 23.3

3. 3-point differential

The biggest development for the Orlando Magic has been with their three-point shooting.

The Magic are shooting much more consistently now. And that has changed everything for the team, whether it is Caleb Houstan consistently finding his 3-point range or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finally looking like the player the team signed in the summer.

Orlando is shooting 35.0 percent from three in the last 15 games, still bottom-10 in the league. But considering the Magic are 19-7 when they shoot 35 percent from three or better, averaging that should lead to more wins.

Three-point shooting has determined whether the Magic win or lose right now.

The Washington Wizards have also struggled from three. They are the team the Magic have been chasing for 29th in 3-point field goal percentage. They too are shooting better, making 34.6 percent in the last 15 games.

Orlando shot 40.5 percent in the meeting a few weeks ago and Washington shot 43.6 percent.

2. The Poole Party

The Washington Wizards are one of the few teams with a worse offense than the Orlando Magic. They are down several key players. But they still have a wild card up their sleeve.

The Wizards still have one of the best raw scorers in the league in Jordan Poole.

Poole is averaging 20.5 points per game and shooting 38.1 percent from three. He scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers in the Magic's 120-105 win over the Wizards on March 21. He had 23 points and went 2 for 7 from three in the Washington Wizards' win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Poole can go off for big games. That is his attraction. He scores a lot of points. Or he can. Even if it is at times inefficient. Closing him down and making him struggle is key to avoiding an upset.

1. Anthony Black, up and down

Anthony Black has started playing a lot more consistently. He is finding his attack and getting to the basket. He is even hitting 3-pointers more consistently.

In his last 15 games, Black is averaging 9.6 points per game while shooting 37.2 percent from three. He has been a lot more aggressive and consistent in every facet offensively.

Black had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists in the win over the Washington Wizards on March 21. He shot 5 for 7 and made his only three. It was a good aggressive game for him.

Black has been good against the Wizards in his career. He is averaging 13.1 points per game (the most against any team in the league) and shooting 15 for 21 (71.4 percent) from three in his career against the Wizards.

Orlando always needs consistent contributions from the bench. Black will figure to be a big part of this game.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Washington Wizards Injury Report (from Wednesday)

Bilal Couibaly - OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

Khris Middleton - OUT (Right Knee Contusion)

Corey Kispert - OUT (Left Thumb Surgery)

Kyshawn George - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Marcus Smart - OUT (Right Index Finger Partial Extensor Hood Tear Injury Management)

Malcolm Brogdon - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Saddiq Bey - OUT (Left Knee ACL Surgery)

JT Thor - AVAILABLE (G-League Two-Way)

Colby Jones - OUT (Right Lower Leg Contusion)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Washington Cory Joseph PG Bub Carrington Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Jordan Poole Franz Wagner SF Justin Champagnie Paolo Banchero PF A.J. Johnson Wendell Carter C Alex Sarr

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Prediction

Our Record: 42-35/39-38 ATS

The Orlando Magic have had really no problem handling the Washington Wizards this year. All three games have turned into blowouts. The Magic's defense has been too much for the Wizards' offense to handle. Even when they shoot well from three.

Orlando has been able to lock out the paint and overwhelm Washington with depth. Even when the team has lacked depth recently.

The Orlando Magic were lethargic in the first half of their win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. They can still fall into that trap—and miss enough shots to keep a team in the mix. Orlando is largely out of the woods and winning consistently again, taking care of business against teams like the Wizards. This game should be no different.

The hope for the Magic is that Paolo Banchero can rediscover his efficiency after two rough games, Franz Wagner keeps rounding himself into form, and the Magic's role players keep up their hot streaks. This should be a game the Magic control wire to wire.