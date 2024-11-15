Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Nov. 15, 2024): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction
WATCH MAGIC-76ERS ON FUBO TV
FOLLOW LIVE: @OMAGICDAILY
Tickets: $17-$382+ on StubHub
Season Series: Tonight in Orlando; Dec. 4 in Philadelphia; Dec. 6 in Philadelphia; Jan. 12 in Orlando
Pace
Off. Rtg.
Def. Rtg.
eFG%
O.Reb.%
TO%
FTR
Philadelphia
97.7
106.9
114.5
49.9
27.6
14.3
29.3
Orlando
99.2
108.5
104.3
50.9
28.2
14.9
28.1
OMD Prediction
Our Record: 10-3/6-7 ATS
The Orlando Magic can count this homestand as a success regardless of what happens in the final game on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The team has steadied the ship and won four straight. Regardless of the opponent that is what the team needed.
The win over the Indiana Pacers was a big one and a significant one. The Philadelphia 76ers do not have the record that would impress anyone, but they have the star power. And while Joel Embiid is still working to get himself back into shape and back into the swing of things, he is still Joel Embiid. He is still a handful.
And his presence could take away the Magic's main avenue to score considering their poor shooting overall. Orlando has to get to the paint, and that may mean facing up with Embiid and his interior presence—or trying to engage him in actions to stretch his mobility on his shaky knee.
The Orlando Magic have a pair of nice wins over the Indiana Pacers, but the team still lacks a win over a team .500 or above (0-3). The Philadelphia 76ers do not count as that kind of team, but they have the star power that would be a nice notch on their belt.
Still with inconsistent shooting, it feels like handling the Sixers could still be a tough challenge even with their own shortcomings on offense.
3 Things to Watch
3. It's all about Embiid
So much of what the Philadelphia 76ers are trying to do revolves around Joel Embiid. He is the central star of this solar system and taking him out of the lineup greatly affected everything the 76ers do. Just look at their offensive output as they rank 28th in the league in offensive rating with 106.9 points per 100 possessions and have failed to reach 100 points in three of their 11 games.
Embiid's presence was supposed to change all of that. His debut Tuesday saw him limited and rusty, scoring 13 points on 2-for-11 shooting overall. Embiid may still need some time to get back into playing shape after his knee injury. And he does not have Tyrese Maxey right now to set things up for him and make it easier.
Still, Embiid is a big presence even when he is not at full-go. And he has torched the Orlando Magic in the recent past.
Embiid averaged 34.0 points per game, 10.0 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists per game in two matchups with the Magic last year. Both of them ended up being blowouts, including that late-season loss that put the Sixers on the cusp of passing the Magic in the standings late in the season.
Embiid may be weakened right now and may need some time to get himself prepared physically. But the Magic have always struggled dealing with him. And this game will be a challenge on that front.
2. Home cooking
If the Orlando Magic have one thing working for them, it is that they have dominated at the Kia Center, going 6-0 so far this season.
It is not just that they have won every game—including three straight wins by 25 or more points before Wednesday's win against the Indiana Pacers. It is that they have been an entirely different team.
The Magic have a 108.5 offensive rating and 104.3 defensive rating for the season. They post a 50.9 percent effective field goal percentage for the entire season.
In their six home games, the Magic have a 116.1 offensive rating and a league-best 98.1 defensive rating. They have posted a 54.7 percent effective field goal percentage.
That is a night and day difference. And exactly what the Magic want.
1. NBA Cup action
The NBA Cup is back and the Orlando Magic have found themselves again at the top of the standings and in control of their destiny after defeating the Charlotte Hornets by 25 points on Tuesday.
That gives the Magic a little bit of cushion should they suffer a close loss in one of their final three group play games. Of course, the Magic want to win these games and take care of things themselves instead of leaving things to the final game of the NBA Cup against the New York Knicks.
The Magic's game against the 76ers was one of the big ones on the calendar. Orlando was expected to beat Charlotte. It was always the games against the 76ers and Knicks that would determine whether the Magic advanced out of the group stage this season.
This is a tell-tale game in East Group A.