Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (Oct. 4, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

How To Watch: NBATV; FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Miami)

How to Listen: FM 104.3 WQAM (Miami); WAQI 710 (Miami); NBA Audio League Pass

FM 104.3 WQAM (Miami); WAQI 710 (Miami); NBA Audio League Pass FOLLOW LIVE: @OMAGICDAILY

Tickets: $30-$521+ on StubHub

$30-$521+ on StubHub Season Series: Tonight in San Juan, Puerto Rico (Preseason); Oct. 12 in Orlando (Preseason); Oct. 22 in Orlando; Dec. 5 in Orlando; Jan. 28 in Miami; March 14 in Miami

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando 2025 Season Miami 96.5 Pace 97.1 108.9 Off. Rtg. 112.4 109.1 Def. Rtg. 112.0 51.0 eFG% 54.4 30.2 O.Reb.% 26.3 14.7 TO% 13.82 26.9 FTR 23.2

3. Picking up the pace

The Orlando Magic have not revealed much about the way they are changing this season. They are still talking mostly in generalities. They will defend hard, and the shooting is better. Everyone wants to see it play out on the court.

There is one change the Magic have made sure everyone knows about. And it is the one thing everyone should be watching in these preseason games.

Orlando has promised to pick up its pace. That is not merely about possessions, where the Magic finished last in 2025 at 96.5 possessions per 48 minutes. It is about playing more in transition and trying to use their defense to create offense. Orlando was second in the league in opponent turnover rate, but still ranked 25th in fast break points per game at 13.8 per game.

Orlando's offensive improvement is also going to be about how quickly they are moving and how much more motion there is in the offense. Look for the Magic to try to push the pace and run more throughout the game as they try to make this change last.

2. Desmond Bane's debut

Everyone will have all eyes on No. 3 for the Orlando Magic in this first game. After months of excitement building over the team's offseason acquisition of Desmond Bane, now we get to see him in a Magic uniform. We get to see how this whole thing will work.

Bane is widely considered one of the best shooters in the league, especially at volume. He averaged 19.2 points per game and shot 39.2 percent from three in what was largely considered a down year. But Bane's threat as a shooter is enough to dramatically change what the Magic feel they can do offensively.

The question is how much will Bane fit into the group? How much will he actually change things for Orlando? We will not get all of those answers in one game, especially in a first preseason game.

But everyone wants to see if Bane's spacing will make a difference in how the Magic operate. And this first game will give the first hints of what the team can do.

1. Going Big or Small?

The preseason is a time for settling things in and expanding on what happened in training camp. It is also a time to experiment a little bit and see what might work.

Coach Jamahl Mosley said during practice Friday that they were testing out lineups and Anthony Black found himself at the 4 for some lineups. That is what a versatile lineup of big players is supposed to do. Players are supposed to plug and play anywhere. And the Magic love to use players regardless of position.

So will the Magic show off some experimental lineups? The Miami Heat, after all, like to play Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware together. Would that open the door to testing lineups with Wendell Carter and Goga Bitadze together? To try to get to the team play faster, do the Magic play smaller lineups with Black at the 4?

It is one of the intriguing things the Magic could do in this game and could continue to develop as they prepare for the season and, eventually, the Playoffs.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Miami Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro - OUT (Left Ankle Surgery)

Terry Rozier - OUT (Hamstring Strain)

Davion Mitchell - OUT (Calf Soreness)

Pelle Larsson - OUT (Left Quad Contusion)

Kasparas Jakucionis - OUT (Sprained Left Wrist)

Dru Smith - DOUBTFUL (Torn Achilles)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Miami Tyus Jones PG Ethan Thompson Desmond Bane SG Norman Powell Franz Wagner SF Andrew Wiggins Paolo Banchero PF Bam Adebayo Wendell Carter C Kel'el Ware

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Prediction

Our Record (Last Season): 51-37/45-43 ATS

Why am I predicting a preseason game? The score to these games does not matter!

And the Orlando Magic likely will not play their starters too deep into the third quarter -- typically, the Magic will play their starters six minutes in each of the first three quarters or shortened rotations in the second half.

Still, the Magic are the clear team with the advantage in a game like this. The Miami Heat are missing several key players (including most of their guards) and have a lot more players they are trying to integrate, especially off their bench. The Magic have more offensive firepower and know-how, which is a weird sentence to type.

It may take a while for the Magic to put that fully on display, but they should be able to assert themselves at a certain point in this game. Orlando will defend hard, if the team has its breakthrough on offense, the team should have an enjoyable evening in Puerto Rico.

Watch to see how the Magic's bench -- particularly Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva and Jase Richardson -- plays in this one. This could be a confidence-boosting moment for the team.