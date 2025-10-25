Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (Oct. 25, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); Chicago Sports Network (Chicago); NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Chicago Orlando 105.5 Pace 106.8 108.5 Off. Rtg. 108.4 105.7 Def. Rtg. 108.9 51.1 eFG% 53.3 29.4 O.Reb.% 30.5 17.0 TO% 17.3 36.8 FTR 42.9

3. We're still on about pace

Apologies if this sounds like a broken record, but the Orlando Magic are still figuring out the right pace and speed they need to play at.

Playing faster was one of the big emphases during training camp. The team did not want to sit last in pace again, and they emphasized pushing the ball up the floor quicker and getting out in transition more.

The Magic are playing faster. They played their highest possession game in six years in the opener against the Miami Heat. Friday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks was played at a pace of 102.0 possessions per 48 minutes (the Orlando Magic were last in the league last year at 96.5 possessions per 48 minutes).

It should be clear that pace is the biggest factor for offensive success through two games.

Look no further than the dragging and frustrating second half on Friday. After racing out of the gates to a 10-point halftime lead at a pace of 109.0 possessions per 48 minutes, the Magic played at a pace of 95.0 possessions per 48 minutes in the second half.

Orlando went from 16 transition possessions and 11 fast-break points in the first half to just eight and four in the second half, according to data from Synergy Sports.

This Magic team is still fighting off some demons when it comes to pace. And the second half offense -- particularly in the fourth quarter, where the Magic scored just 21 points, posted an offensive rating of 87.5 points per 100 possessions, and played at a pace of 94.0 possessions per 48 minutes -- shows how vital it is for this team to stay at its speed.

2. Tyus Jones' minutes

It is no surprise that Jalen Suggs will sit out the second night of a back-to-back as he continues to recover from his knee injury and get back into playing -- coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed after Friday's game that he would sit Saturday. Suggs is still playing short 3-4 minute bursts rather than extended periods. It will remain that way for the time being.

That has turned the spotlight onto Tyus Jones, the likely fill-in starter as a veteran. And that spotlight has been brighter than anticipated.

Jones has struggled, going 0 for 5 from three, totaling just four points and carrying only a 5:3 assist-to-turnover ratio in two games. Jones is a veteran guard, but he has struggled to find his way so far. The fit has just seemed odd.

It has not helped that Jones has been part of some of the Magic's worst lineups. Still, the Magic have a 129.3 defensive rating with Jones on the floor, by far the worst among the regular rotation players (Franz Wagner at 110.3 is the next worst). And Jones is not adding a ton on offense yet either.

The Magic's 103.1 pace with Jones on the floor is also the worst on the team among regular rotation players.

The question with Suggs out will be whether the Magic can maintain their breakneck pace and defend adequately. If that is a struggle again in this game, then more serious questions about Jones need to be asked.

1. Controlling the slip-ups

The Orlando Magic were frustrated after their loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. They gave all the credit to the Hawks' defense for increasing their physicality and taking them out of the game.

But the Magic also all recognized that they left one on the board. Franz Wagner said it plainly, the Magic beat themselves in the loss.

Coach jamahl Mosley, Wendell Carter and Franz Wagner all pointed to the same thing as the reason for the loss -- 13 missed free throws (including 10 in the first half) and 21 turnovers leading to 20 points (including eight in the first quarter).

These were all things they felt they could control. And if the Magic would have made their free throws or been better controlling the ball, maybe they lead by enough to close the door. These contributed to things when teh bottom finally dropped out.

Orlando will get its free throw opportunities -- they took 37 in Friday's game and are second in the league in free throw rate in the early season. Converting them is vital to the team's success, especially as they continue to figure out how to play together.

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Coby White - OUT (Right Calf Strain)

Zach Collins - OUT (Left Scaphoid Fracture)

Trentyin Flowers - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Emanuel Miller - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Lachlan Olbrich - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Atlanta Orlando Tre Jones PG Tyus Jones Josh Giddey SG Desmond Bane Isaac Okoro SF Franz Wagner Matas Buzelis PF Paolo Banchero Nikola Vucevic C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Our Record (Last Season): 1-1/0-2 ATS

The Orlando Magic have had to show a lot of character already this season.

Facing a deficit in the season opener against the Miami Heat, they needed to rally to score the victory. They had to gut out some possessions on defense and steal offensive rebounds to ensure they came back to tie the game and win it. It was a gutsy performance.

The Orlando Magic had to do a lot of the same in the final moments of the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks. Even after giving away the lead, they rallied to tie the game and give themselves a chance to win. The shots did not fall this time, despite the earlier frustrations.

Saturday's game is another big character check. The Magic clearly feel like they left one on the board in the game against the Hawks on Friday.

So how will they respond? Will they take those lessons to heart? Will they stick to their pace and execution? Will they make free throws and take care of the ball?

The Chicago Bulls are a strong defensive team -- every Billy Donovan team is. They have some dangerous offensive players with both Nikola Vucevic and Matas Buzelis having strong scoring starts to the season. This is not some gimme game.

But the game will be more about how the Magic respond to their first disappointment this season. And what lessons they learned from their first loss.