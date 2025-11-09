Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics (Nov. 9, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Boston Orlando 97.2 Pace 102.5 116.4 Off. Rtg. 114.1 113.9 Def. Rtg. 114.0 52.6 eFG% 54.3 32.7 O.Reb.% 32.7 11.5 TO% 16.4 19.4 FTR 38.2

3. Whose shooting continues?

A big factor in Friday's win for the Orlando Magic was the team's season-high 17 3-pointers and season-best 47.6 percent shooting from three (17 for 36) overall.

Whenever the Magic needed a three in Friday's game, they found one, going on a big 3-point binge to build a 16-point first quarter lead -- 7 for 12 in the first quarter -- and then again in the fourth quarter when they pulled away -- 4 for 7.

The Magic's relationship with 3-point shooting is still spotty.

Orlando is now 18th in the league at 35.1 percent 3-point shooting. There is still that bit of mental scarring from last year's shooting frustrations. But no one will believe the Magic can make threes until they do it consistently.

When you face the Boston Celtics, three-point shooting is always the primary focus.

They lead the league with 46.0 3-point attempts per game and shoot 32.0 percent from three. The percentage is still uncharacteristic of them.

Friday, Boston hit 13 of 37 (35.1 percent). The Magic did well to keep them off the line. But the Celtics were certainly happy to see some go in.

The 3-point line will be the focus once again.

2. On the glass, again

Rebounding seems to be a major issue for the Orlando Magic.

It is an area where they are, at the same time, very strong, but also weak, giving up loads of offensive rebounds, but getting them back on their end. It is again in focus in this second game with the Boston Celtics.

The Magic are currently 17th in the league with a 68.3 percent defensive rebound rate. They give up 15.3 second-chance points per game, including 16 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds in Friday's win over the Celtics.

Orlando takes as much as it gives.

The Magic are 11th in the league with a 32.7 offensive rebound rate (tied with the Celtics) and second with 19.6 second-chance points per game. They had 19 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds in Friday's game.

And the Celtics have struggled all season with controlling the glass. They are 29th in the league in defensive rebound rate at 65.0 percent.

This game will be another big one that comes down to rebounding once again.

1. Desmond Bane's difference

There are so many things that have frustrated Orlando Magic fans in the early part of the season. Near the top of the list is the difficulty the team has faced in integrating Desmond Bane into the mix.

Bane admitted earlier in the week that he felt there might be some early-season troubles -- although that might be 20/20 vision to reset the narrative. Bane has been slow out of the gates, averaging 14.8 points per game and shooting 30.0 percent from three.

The good news is that Friday's game was a breakthrough that pulled him up to 30 percent from deep. He scored 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting and 2-for-5 shooting from deep. The Magic ran their opening play specifically to get him an open look (he ended up taking two defenders and feeding Wendell Carter for an open shot).

Bane also added seven assists showing that his gravity has real impact. The question whether this is merely his talent popping up as it will or if this is him finding his groove and breakthrough in this offense.

That is frankly the big question for this entire game.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum - OUT (Right Achilles Repair)

Amari Williams - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Max Shulga - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Orlando Robinson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Jamal Cain - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Boston Orlando Payton Pritchard PG Jalen Suggs Derrick White SG Desmond Bane Jaylen Brown SF Franz Wagner Josh Minott PF Paolo Banchero Neemias Queta C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Prediction

Our Record: 3-6/3-6 ATS

Both the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics have lamented their inconsistency to start the season.

The Magic know they can and should be a better team on both ends. Things have not come together, and little frustrations have dragged them down. Friday's win over the Celtics was a step forward merely for the fact that the Magic responded when the Celtics pushed back and took the lead in the fourth quarter.

Is this going to build momentum and confidence for them? Was that a turning point for this team?

It has felt like the Magic have had a few turning point moments throughout this season already, only for them to take a step back. This is a game where the Magic need to take that permanent step forward.

The Celtics are feeling the same way. They are much scrappier and fight hard despite their reliance on 3-point shooting. The Magic have a good formula to slow them down. But Orlando still needed all of those threes that the team probably cannot rely on regularly.

This game feels like a big one to set both teams on their path. The Magic need to prove this prediction wrong. So far, they have not been able to.