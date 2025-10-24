Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks (Oct. 24, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Atlanta); NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Atlanta Orlando 113.0 Pace 111.5 104.4 Off. Rtg. 112.6 122.1 Def. Rtg. 108.0 47.8 eFG% 53.3 21.4 O.Reb.% 25.0 14.2 TO% 13.5 41.1 FTR 38.9

3. This pace is different

The Orlando Magic promised throughout training camp that they would play much faster. They were not going to sit in last in pace again. They were going to run and convert on turnovers more than they did last year.

Through one game: Mission accomplished.

The Magic's 111.5 possessions per 48 minutes in Wednesday's game was the fastest pace the team has played at since February 2019. The team had 23 fast break points and made 10 of 12 fast-break attempts. It was a good showing.

Will it sustain? And what will happen against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks' game against the Toronto Raptors was the highest possession game of the season so far at 113.0 possessions per 48 minutes. The Hawks struggled to containt the Raptors in transition, giving up 34 fast-break points. That is how Toronto blew the game open.

Orlando needs to maintain this pace and efficiency to topple Atlanta.

2. On the glass

Throughout the preseason, the Orlando Magic dominated the offensive glass. They had a league-best 44.3 percent offensive rebound rate during the preseason. It helped counteract the team's inconsistent shooting. That was never going to last.

But offensive rebounds were still critical in the game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, even if the Orlando Magic were not grabbing half of their misses like they were a week ago.

Wednesday night, the Magic grabbed nine offensive rebounds and scored 18 second-chance points. A pair of those came in the fourth quarter when Wendell Carter secured huge offensive rebounds that proved a big difference in the game.

The Magic will need to lock down the glass in this game, though. And extra opportunities are always welcomed.

1. The foul question

The Orlando Magic are not afraid to foul. They led the league in both free-throw rate and free-throw rate against last year. They are a physical team and subscribe to the theory that officials cannot call everything.

But the Magic know they must do better defending without fouling. The Miami Heat took 27 free throws in Wednesday's game as a big part of their ability to score and keep up with the Orlando Magic. The Magic still got to the line plenty -- 35 free throw attempts and 12 from Paolo Banchero.

The Atlanta Hawks have plenty of foul merchants and players who can get to the line. Trae Young is crafty at drawing contact. Kristaps Porzingis is always a tough cover. But against a similarly physical defense from Toronto, Atlanta got to the line for 37 attempts in Wednesday's opener.

Orlando still needs to tighten up elements of its defense. And the biggest will be keeping teams from parading to the line.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Zaccharie Risache - QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

Nikola Djurisic - OUT (Not With Team)

Eli John Nidaye - OUT (Not With Team)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Atlanta Orlando Trae Young PG Jalen Suggs Dyson Daniels SG Desmond Bane Zaccharie Risacher SF Franz Wagner Jalen Johnson PF Paolo Banchero Kristaps Porzingis C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

Our Record (Last Season): 1-0/0-1 ATS

The Orlando Magic still have a lot to fix. They would be the first to admit it.

Many of the problems the team faces are about chemistry and coming together at this early stage of the season. The team is still getting on the same page.

But the encouraging thing about Wednesday's game is how the Magic were able to stick together and find a way through them. Even on a night that did not feel like their best defensive effort, they buckled down in the critical moments.

The Atlanta Hawks are like the Orlando Magic. They are still figuring out how all their pieces will fit together. There is this feeling out process with them. The difference between the two is that the Hawks struggled to put those pieces together in the first game. They got run off their home floor.

It is hard to tell what is real at this point in the season. It is just one game.

But Orlando being able to rally and find a way to win like the team did Wednesday is a good sign that this team has something in it. Something to keep building on.