Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz (Jan. 5, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Utah Orlando 100.2 Pace 97.1 111.3 Off. Rtg. 108.9 119.0 Def. Rtg. 106.4 54.2 eFG% 51.5 32.4 O.Reb.% 30.4 18.3 TO% 15.8 26.8 FTR 27.1

3. It's always about turnovers

You will probably notice a theme if you read these three keys for the last few games. Turnovers are the biggest focus for the Orlando Magic at all times. They are a team that can struggle to protect the ball.

And with Jalen Suggs OUT with a low back sprain and Anthony Black still QUESTIONABLE with a back contusion of his own, the Magic lack traditional ball-handlers and players who feel secure protecting the ball.

But whether the Magic turn the ball over or not often determines whether they can be competitive. They had 13 turnovers in the first half to fall behind the Brooklyn Nets and just two in the second half. They had seven in the first quarter of their loss to the Detroit Pistons and then stormed back with just six the rest of the game.

Turnovers determine the Magic's competitiveness on most nights.

The Magic are still 21st in the league with a 15.8 percent turnover rate. That is the biggest thing that derails them on both ends. It can majorly impact the defense, especially going up against a potentially strong offensive team like the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz's turnovers could be a source of relief for the Magic. Utah is last in the league in turnover rate and Orlando is third in opponent turnover rate.

Even with Suggs out, the Magic will need to lean on their defense and create offense out of their defense. If the Magic force turnovers they will put themselves in a great spot to win the game.

2. Kenny is alive

It has been a slow debut for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this season. His shooting—a career-worst 30.8 percent shooting from three—has not been what was promised for this team in the league. His defense has been better than advertised.

Still, the Orlando Magic need to see Caldwell-Pope shoot better. Caldwell-Pope said he made it a New Year's Resolution to be more aggressive and look for his shot.

So far, so good.

Caldwell-Pope has scored 36 points and shot 14 for 21 and 7 for 13 from three in the two games in January. He has taken 10 or more shots in each of his last four games. Just the last two did they go in more consistently.

Caldwell-Pope's shooting has been a mystery. Nobody knows why he is struggling to shoot the way he has. But he still has more than half of a season to get himself right. Hopefully, the last two games are a sign of progress.

1. Kessler in the middle

Orlando Magic fans still have something of a sore spot when it comes to Walker Kessler. It is not Kessler's fault. But there was at least a small media contingent who argued Walker Kessler deserved the Rookie of the Year award over Paolo Banchero. Kessler received the only two first-place votes that did not go to Banchero.

Kessler had an up-and-down sophomore year but has found his footing again this year. He is averaging a career-best 10.2 points per game to go with 10.9 rebounds per game and 2.7 blocks per game.

For a Magic team that struggles to shoot, the biggest concern is with his presence in the paint as a shot blocker. Kessler gives up 54.9 percent shooting at the rim in addition to the blocked shots, ranked ninth in defensive field goal percentage at the rim among centers who play at least 25 minutes per game and ranked third in blocks per game.

Kessler's Rookie of the Year campaign was always an iffy one. It was a stretch to consider him the Rookie of the Year that season. But he is still making a pretty clear impact and is someone the Magic will have to watch.

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Utah Jazz Injury Report (from Saturday)

John Collins - AVAILABLE (Left Hip Contusion)

Collin Sexton - AVAILABLE (Left Fourth Finger Dip Avulsion Fracture)

Taylor Hendricks - OUT (Right Fibula Fracture)

Cody Williams - OUT (G-League On Assignment)

Oscar Tshiebwe - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Elijah Harkless - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - OUT (Return to Competition Conditioning)

Franz Wagner - OUT (Torn Right Oblique)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Low Back Strain)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Torn Left ACL)

Anthony Black - QUESTIONABLE (Low Back Contusion)

Gary Harris - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Utah Orlando Collin Sexton PG Trevelin Queen Keyonte George SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Lauri Markkanen SF Caleb Houstan John Collins PF Tristan da Silva Walker Kessler C Goga Bitadze

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 24-12/16-20 ATS

The Orlando Magic have survived so many injuries that it is hard to imagine them having to deal with another. Losing Jalen Suggs while Anthony Black's status is uncertain makes it hard to sense what could happen in this game.

The Utah Jazz are fresh off a 136-100 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. But that also comes with a difficult travel back-to-back—going from an 8 p.m. tip-off in Miami to a 6:30 p.m. tip-off in Orlando. The Phoenix Suns faced the Orlando Magic under the same circumstances and the Magic were able to come back and take the win in the fourth quarter.

So it is hard to get a sense of what could happen. Will the Magic have enough scoring to break down a porous Jazz defense? Will the Magic's defense can withstand all the veteran weapons the Jazz have without their heart and soul in Suggs?

Those are fair questions to ask. But the Magic have had such a next-man up mentality, it is hard to believe they would struggle with a rest advantage against a team like the Jazz even with John Collins in for his second game Dec. 21.

This game may come down to who shoots better. If the Magic can keep up with the shooting, their defense will hold the advantage even with all the injuries.