Magic’s trade ammo might land them the thing they truly need (and who to target)

The Orlando Magic are no longer the “young team with upside”. They are a playoff team. A defensive nightmare. A squad that can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the East. But there’s one thing missing: an offensive engine that can close games.

Fortunately for Orlando, they are sitting on four picks in the 2025 NBA Draft: No. 16 overall (own), No. 25 overall (via Denver), No. 46 (own), and No.57 (via BOS). That’s more than just draft capital, it’s leverage. And it’s time to use it to swing big.

5. Trae Young – Atlanta Hawks

Let’s get spicy.

Trae Young isn’t just a splashy name, he’s the exact offensive catalyst this team needs. Say what you want about his defense (and sure, it’s a concern), but his playmaking, shot creation, and fearlessness in clutch moments are undeniable. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as primary scorers, Trae could orchestrate the offense and finally give Orlando a true floor general.

He’s only 26 and has averaged 25-plus points and 9-plus assists in multiple seasons. He’d thrive surrounded by length and defensive coverage in Orlando.

What it might cost: Picks 16 & 25, a future first, and salary-matching contracts (think Goga Bitadze + Jett Howard). Pricey? Sure. But you don’t get stars without paying a star price.

4. Lauri Markkanen – Utah Jazz

Markkanen would stretch defenses like no one on the current roster can. His size and 3-point shooting (hovering near 40 percent) would give Paolo and Franz more room to operate and open up endless lineup possibilities.

He fits the culture, the timeline, and the skill gaps perfectly. Utah’s listening, and Orlando has the goods to make it happen.

3. Anfernee Simons – Portland Trail Blazers

If you can’t land Trae, Simons might be the next-best scoring guard realistically available. He’s younger, cheaper, and still untapped. The Blazers are rebuilding around Scoot Henderson, so they don’t need Simons like Orlando does.

Bring the Orlando kid home. Let him torch defenses in the halfcourt while Banchero and Wagner eat inside. That’s winning basketball.

2. Darius Garland – Cleveland Cavaliers

If Cleveland prioritizes Donovan Mitchell, Garland might become the odd man out. That’s Orlando’s gain. Garland brings polish, pace, and playoff composure. All things the Magic’s guard rotation lacks right now. His elite handle and passing make him a plug-and-play upgrade, who fits the system.

1. Jalen Green – Houston Rockets

A pure upside swing. Jalen Green is electric, streaky, and still figuring it out, but in the right system, he could blossom. If Houston wants to move on, Orlando could gamble with one of the first-rounders and take a shot on unlocking a star. Surround him with structure, defense, and a culture that wins? That might be all he needs.

The 2025 NBA Draft is deep, but the Magic don’t need more rookies. They need a scorer who can take over games and elevate this team from “frisky” to “feared.” Whether it’s Trae, Markkanen, Simons, Garland, or Green, the message is clear: Use the picks. Make the leap. Go win something. Magic fans have waited long enough. This core is too good to stand still.