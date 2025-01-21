Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors (Jan. 21, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Toronto 96.8 Pace 100.1 107.7 Off. Rtg. 110.1 107.7 Def. Rtg. 117.5 50.6 eFG% 53.1 30.6 O.Reb.% 32.0 15.3 TO% 15.9 26.6 FTR 23.3

3. Win what you're supposed to

The Orlando Magic are on a three-game losing streak and things seem pretty bleak. They had three blowout losses to title-contending teams in the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. Three opponents the Magic should compete with when they are healthy, but are very difficult to face considering the injuries they are facing.

Even at full health, a three-game losing streak would have been possible. Orlando would have hoped to be more competitive.

Now the team has a chance to breathe and make mistakes against a Toronto Raptors team at the bottom of the standings. That does not guarantee anything, especially with how undermanned this team is. Orlando now has a +0.0 net rating, the definition of a .500 team. Nothing is certain for teams like that.

The Magic need some relief and that easy part of the schedule to come. This feels like a must-win game for that reason. But Orlando has been excellent in these situations. They may not be in the contending tier, but they take care of their business against teams like the Raptors.

Orlando is 13-3 against teams with records below .500. Two of those losses came when Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner tore their obliques. The other loss was the first game after Jalen Suggs' back injury against the Utah Jazz. For as frustrating as this season has been, the Magic do not have a lot of bad losses on their ledger.

That is the trend that has to continue. Orlando has to keep taking care of business in these games as they await some health to be more competitive.

2. On the glass

The Orlando Magic struggled with Jakob Poeltl around the basket in the first matchup of these teams with the center scoring 25 points. But it was still something of a success because he pulled down only six rebounds. Poeltl is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Orlando will have to lock down the glass with just Wendell Carter and Jonathan Isaac available at center. Rebounding will be critical to the game.

This season, the Magic are fourth in the league with a 72.9 percent defensive rebound rate. They generally do a good job limiting offensive rebounds and second-chance points. They give up 10.6 second-chance points per game, tops in the league.

In the last three games with Goga Bitadze out of the lineup, the Magic are posting a 72.2 percent defensive rebound rate. They continue to rebound well.

1. Battle of pace

If you look at the raw statistics, the Orlando Magic are likely near the top of every defensive statistic and the bottom of every offensive statistic. Maybe that is not surprising considering their profile and identity. But there is another reason for it too.

The Magic play with the fewest possessions per 48 minutes in the league—96.8. They are a team that tries to bleed the shot clock on both sides of the ball and limit possessions. That can be a frustrating way to play.

But the Orlando Magic can also get in trouble when teams pick up the pace -- like the Denver Nuggets did on Sunday. The Nuggets play at the fifth-fastest pace in the league and played Sunday's game at 97.5 possessions per 48 minutes. That was at Orlando's favored pace.

The Magic this year are 5-7 in games where they play at more than 100 possessions per 48 minutes. The Magic can win those games when their offense is working. But that seems like a big ask for this team.

The Toronto Raptors play at 100.1 possessions per 48 minutes, ninth in the league. Who controls the pace could control this game.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Return to Competition Reconditioning)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Low Back Strain)

Goga Bitadze - OUT (Concussion Protocol)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Torn Left ACL)

Gary Harris - QUESTIONABLE (Left Hamstring Strain)

Jett Howard - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Immanuel Quickley - OUT (Left Hip Strain)

Chris Boucher - QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Ochai Agbaji - OUT (Right Hand Laceration)

Ulrich Chomche - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

A.J. Lawson - OUT (G-Lague Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Toronto Cole Anthony PG Davion Mitchell Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Gradey Dick Tristan da Silva SF RJ Barrett Paolo Banchero PF Scottie Barnes Wendell Carter C Jakob Poeltl

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Prediction

Our Record: 28-16/21-23 ATS

The Orlando Magic right now should not be counted on to do much of anything. They have played eight games since Jalen Suggs' injury and have struggled mightily—a 102.4 offensive rating and a frustrating 113.8 defensive rating. Not even Paolo Banchero's return has brought much help—103.1 offensive rating and 117.3 defensive rating.

The Magic have to reclaim their defense before anything else as they are playing the worst defense of their season right now. Then we can worry about the offense.

The Toronto Raptors will present a challenge, even with Immanuel Quickley out. They have scorers in RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. They have an excellent shooter in Gradey Dick. Toronto has scored at least 110 points in four of their last five games.

Their issue is on defense. Teams are pounding them defensively. So if there was a time for a get-right game for the Magic's offense, this is where you hope they have to wake up.

On a three-game losing streak, the Magic need to play with some urgency and make sure they get this one to steady the ship with the prospect of players returning coming soon.