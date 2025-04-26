Orlando Magic make statement that will last far beyond Celtics series

No matter what transpires the rest of the way, the Orlando Magic have put the NBA on notice. Faced with the overwhelming pressure of trailing the defending champion Boston Celtics 2-0, Orlando stepped up and delivered the most unexpected upset of the 2025 postseason.

Even more significant than the Game 3 victory, however, was the powerful statement that the Magic made about their future as a contender.

Orlando won with an all-hands-on-deck effort on the defensive end of the floor, holding Boston to just 93 points and nine three-point field goals made. It was a remarkable performance against a Celtics team that ranked No. 1 in the Association at 17.8 three-point field goals made per game during the regular season.

As far as offensive productivity is concerned, however, it was effectively a two-man show—and those two star performers aren't going anywhere.

Franz Wagner finished the win over Boston with 32 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter alone. Paolo Banchero, meanwhile, tallied 29 points, including eight in the final frame.

It was yet another example of what Magic fans already know and the rest of the NBA needs to accept: Banchero and Wagner have the potential to be a truly special duo.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner prove they're a real franchise duo

Banchero and Wagner are in an awkward space as far as their reputation around the Association is concerned. Both suffered injuries early in the 2024-25 season that disrupted what were on pace to be All-Star, if not All-NBA, level campaigns.

Devoid of the accolades that would've properly reflected their brilliance, it seems as though they'd somehow flown under the radar entering the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

When Orlando had both players on the court, however, it bordered on elite. The Magic outscored opponents by 3.8 points per 100 possessions and ranked in the 93rd percentile in defensive rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

An elite defensive team any time Banchero and Wagner share the court, Orlando has the infrastructure to be a contender for years to come.

The reason to believe that Magic are the right supporting pieces away from contending is simple: Banchero and Wagner are just as dynamic on offense. In 2024-25, they averaged a combined 50.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game.

Orlando needs to supplement their talent with improved shooting and playmaking, but the offense already has the most important players: The focal points.

It's worth noting that Orlando went 12-6 over its final 18 regular-season games, including a 9-3 record between its last 12. The Banchero and Wagner combination was stellar along the way, pacing the team to victory as both scorers and playmakers.

Game 3 against the Celtics was the icing on the cake, proving why Orlando is one of the most captivating young teams in the NBA—and how close it is to realizing its potential.