Orlando Magic stars' aggression spreads to everyone else

It is getting harder to put accurately into words what Paolo Banchero is doing now.

Paolo Banchero became the fourth player in Magic history to score 30 or more points in four straight games, the first since Dwight Howard in 2011, with his 32-point effort in the win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Banchero's post-All-Star break run, where he is averaging 29.6 points per game, second in the entire league, has been stunning to say the least. Banchero has resumed his ascent into superstardom after struggling in the wake of his oblique injury.

It is at the point that the Magic expect Banchero to do incredible things. It has long been at the point where the Magic have needed Banchero to do all of these incredible things.

The same is true for Franz Wagner.

The Magic have come to expect a lot out of him too. He is averaging a career-best 24.4 points per game, including 22.8 points per game since the All-Star break.

Orlando has leaned heavily on its two stars to lead the team throughout the season.

The question for the Magic is less about what the team will get from players like Banchero and Wagner. It is more about what their confidence can bring to the rest of the team and how that duo is trying to bring the rest of their team with them on a nightly basis.

"Trying to find the right ways to lead this team to wins," coach Jamahl Mosley said of Paolo Banchero's play after the Magic's win in Charlotte on Tuesday. “Whatever it takes in these moments. His ability to find guys, reading the defense, understanding when to attack the basket, when to find out and spray. It started for us to get out and run and that was a big point of him getting those easy baskets early on."

Banchero can simply do it all right now. Whether he is playing his slow, methodical style and reading the defense in the half court or barrelling down court in transition, defenses have had no answer for him lately.

Like so many stars before them, Banchero and Wagner are learning how to pace themselves through games and give the team what it needs at any point in the game.

Strong starts

At this point, everyone around the league knows what Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are capable of. The question is the impact they have on their teammates.

In the last two games, Banchero has made it a point to set the tone early. He scored 11 of 30 points in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday and then scored 10 of his 32 in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

The hope is clearly that by Banchero coming out aggressively, he can get defenses to tilt toward him to set others up or create space for Wagner to attack. Orlando's offense certainly worked well enough in the last two games—a 131.1 offensive rating against the Lakers and a 116.8 offensive rating against the Hornets.

"It always starts with us two," Banchero said after the win over the Lakers on Monday. "We want to come out every game and be aggressive. Tonight we knew we had to start fast and also maintain a certain level of aggression throughout the game. I think we did a good job of that. Guys did a good job being aggressive. We are never going to be as good as we can if other guys aren't aggressive. We are always telling other guys to be aggressive."

Banchero has taken the headlines lately with his scoring binge. He has looked like he resumed the leap he was in the process of making before his injury. Bancheor is simply healthy again and back in rhythm.

Wagner has slowed down a bit as he struggles with the attention he receives. But Banchero's early aggression helps Wagner be aggressive too.

Wagner took over with 10 of his 32 points in Monday's game in the second quarter. He added 10 of his 26 in the second quarter in Tuesday's game. Orlando knows it can turn to one of these two players at all times.

And when Banchero gets going, it makes it easier for Wagner to get going. And that makes it easier for others to get going too.

"When they are playing that way, it forces the defense to double or load up," Anthony Black said after Monday's win over the Lakers. "For everybody else on the court, the emphasis has been playing off the catch and swinging the ball when we're open. It makes the game easier for everybody else. Especially when they are as efficient as they are and they are causing problems like that getting downhill."

Sharing the wealth

So much of the Orlando Magic's success relies on shooting around those two star players. Everything looks better because Orlando is hitting outside shots for a change.

The Magic have made 35.3 percent of their threes in March (the last 12 games). Even though that is still 21st in the league, that little relief has opened things up for everyone else.

When those star players are aggressive, it opens lanes for someone like Black—10.0 points per game and 41.2 percent 3-point shooting in March—to be more aggressive.

Teams get their energy from their top players. And with Banchero and Wagner playing at this level and willing to stay aggressive and attacking, they are helping the Magic find themselves again.

"They are both great players," Luka Doncic said after Monday's game. "That is what makes them special. Obviously how they started this season, they had some bad luck with injuries. But this team is built around those two and just trying to stop them is very hard. Those two are very special players in this league."

The Magic are leaning more heavily on Banchero and Wagner than ever before. Their minutes have bumped up in March—Banchero and Wagner average 34.4 and 33.7 minutes per game for the season and 37.0 and 35.3 minutes per game in March.

Orlando has put the ball in their hands even more. They are leaning on their decision-making more and more. And they lean on them, especially, to close games. It was Wagner and Banchero hitting the dagger shots in these past two games.

When they are aggressive, they not only score more, but they can get others involved. Still, the Magic had only three players score in that critical fourth quarter against the Hornets. There is an awesome responsibility on these two young stars.

Right now, Orlando is getting a lot from these two players. They look like the stars everyone knows they can be. And if they stay aggressive like this, others will follow them and make plays.