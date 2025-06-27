Orlando Magic somehow did the impossible in the 2025 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic have gone on a spending spree this offseason.

They opened the offseason of movement with a massive trade to acquire Desmond Bane, marking their first trade to acquire a rostered player since the 2022 trade deadline. They added a player who will vault the team into contention in the short term.

But it came at a heavy cost.

It not only cost the team two rotation players in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony, it cost them the No. 16 pick in the 2025 Draft along with their 2026, 2028 and 2030 first-round picks and a lightly protected pick swap in 2029.

The Magic were not done making moves this offseason.

They were active again on the second night of the Draft, swapping their two second-round picks -- the Nos. 46 and 57 picks -- along with two future second-round picks to climb to No. 32 and select Noah Penda.

It was a shocking move, but an aggressive one for the Magic to get a player that fits their eye for versatility, length and defensive instincts. Orlando pursued another high-level player and added him to the roster.

But the sticker shock this offseason has been real. Orlando has traded four firsts, given up a pick swap and dealt four second-round picks for Bane and Penda. It would seem the Magic's draft coffers would be empty.

But that is the kicker. The Magic still hold a lot of draft equity moving forward.

The Magic still hold a massive draft haul even after trades

Despite the massive draft hauls Orlando has given up to acquire two of their key acquisitions so far this offseason, the team still holds a lot of draft capital moving forward.

The Magic hold four first-round picks and nine second-round picks over the next seven years. While certainly all the trades they made this offseason have cut into their haul, the Magic still have a lot of flexibility moving forward and the ability to move around or add picks to future trades and transactions.

There are limitations on these picks and what the Magic can do.

Orlando will not be able to trade any of its first-round picks until 2030 because of the Stepien Rule. Teams must make a first-round pick in every other draft. So the Magic would not be able to trade their first-round picks in any trades unless they get a first-round pick in return to offset this rule.

But adding second-round sweeteners is something Orlando can still do pretty freely as the team looks to continue improving the roster.

The Magic face a bit of a roster crunch

Those picks could come in handy pretty quickly as the Orlando Magic look to complete their roster.

With the additions of Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, the Magic would have 12 players under contract before free agency. They are likely holding a space for Moe Wagner and Caleb Houstan, who have team options that will be declined to help the Magic give access to the mid-level exception.

That would put the Magic at 14 players with only one roster spot free to sign free agents. It certainly hints that Orlando might need to make a trade to complete their roster. That is where their second-round stash could come in handy.

Then again, Jeff Weltman said second round picks are becoming more important than ever. With the team entering the luxury tax and likely to be above the second apron in 2027, the Magic need to hit on these cheap contracts.

That might be why Orlando felt the expense was worth it to move up and take Penda.

Orlando will now turn its attention to that stage of the offseason. Their draft stash is a little more depleted. But the team still has plenty to work with as it looks to compete in the Eastern Conference.