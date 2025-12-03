Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs (Dec. 3, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

San Antonio Orlando 99.8 Pace 101.3 118.4 Off. Rtg. 117.3 113.8 Def. Rtg. 112.4 56.4 eFG% 54.2 31.8 O.Reb.% 33.5 14.5 TO% 14.7 29.8 FTR 35.2

3. Better without the stars? (lol)

It is the debate that has seemingly raged among the national media: Are the Orlando Magic better without Paolo Banchero?

The question is ridiculous. It is easy to see all the ways Banchero can help this team run more efficiently. He will significantly improve the team.

Still, the Magic have played well without Banchero.

They are 7-2 in the nine games without Banchero with a +9.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the league in each team's last nine games), a 120.6 offensive rating (fifth in the league) and a 110.9 defensive rating (fifth in the league).

There is no denying this team is on a roll.

What is curious is no one is talking about Victor Wembanyama's absence in the same way. He went out with a calf strain at about the same time as Banchero went out with his groin injury.

The Spurs have only proceeded to go 6-2 with a +3.6 net rating (11th in the league) and a still-stellar 120.8 offensive rating. Their struggles are on defense with a 117.3 defensive rating.

They clearly miss Wembanyama, if that is not obvious.

2. Suggs back to earth, AB on the way up

The Orlando Magic's big advantage is now surprisingly at guard.

Desmond Bane has become a steady scorer and a consistent three-point threat. Jalen Suggs is a defensive ace with solid offensive chops. And Anthony Black's emergence as an attacker and consistent scorer has helped boost a bench group that was struggling.

The Magic can find the guard group they need to succeed -- they have even gotten in the habit of playing three guards with all three of these players or two of them with Tyus Jones to tons of success.

But there are still waves that come with it.

Suggs has hit a particularly nasty shooting slump, highlighted by Monday's 2 for 10 showing from three (and Friday's 2 for 11 performance from deep).

Suggs has made only six of his past 30 3-point attempts since his 5-for-9 shooting performance in that breakout game against the LA Clippers. Suggs is still seeking consistency as the team's volume shooter.

Meanwhile, Black is ascending. He is averaging 18.1 points per game and shooting 37.5 percent from three in his past eight games. Black has been essential to the team's surge this year.

1. Fox in the hen house

The amazing thing about the San Antonio Spurs' season so far is that they have not been whole yet.

They have been dealing with one injury or another. And with all the attention that Victor Wembanyama gets, along with the promise of two young guards in Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, you kind of forget that they have De'Aaron Fox.

Fox returned from an injury on Nov. 7 and has not missed a beat, helping speed up a Spurs team that tends to play quite slowly.

Fox is averaging 24.5 points per game and 6.4 assists per game to lead the Spurs. He has a penchant for beating the Orlando Magic too -- averaging 19.8 points per game in 12 career games against Orlando. There are several clutch buckets in that too. Fox is a thorn in the Magic's side, especially late in games.

Containing the ball at the point of attack is going to be a key task for the Magic int his game.

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report (from Tuesday)

Victor Wembanyama - OUT (Left Calf Strain)

Stephon Castle - OUT (Left Hip Flexor Strain)

Jordan McLaughlin - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Harrison Ingram - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Riley Minix - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - OUT (Left Groin Strain)

Franz Wagner - AVAILABLE (Face Mask)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Orlando Robinson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Jamal Cain - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

San Antonio Orlando De'Aaron Fox PG Jalen Suggs Devin Vassell SG Desmond Bane Julian Champagnie SF Franz Wagner Harrison Barnes PF Tristan da Silva Luke Kornet C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

Our Record: 13-8/10-11 ATS

It feels like the Orlando Magic are getting a little wobbly these days.

They have had back-to-back games with really shaky shooting performances that were reminiscent of last year's frustrations. The Magic can still win those games. But it was easy to see frustration building throughout the game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

The San Antonio Spurs are a different team -- they play significantly slower and are not looking to break as much -- but a better team that can take advantage of turnovers, missed shots and defensive lapses. Even with all the players the team is missing.

If this game were being played with an even rest advantage, this might be where the Magic get their comeuppance for letting some things slip. A loss feels like it is bubbling up.

Perhaps that was Monday and the Magic persevered and got their win.

Anyway, the Spurs likely view this game as a schedule loss. A west-to-east, cross-time-zone back-to-back during a road-heavy part of their schedule is always a difficult thing to overcome.

If the Magic play to their standard, they should have the advantage to get a win and continue this roll. They should, at the least, have enough to outlast the Spurs into the fourth quarter if it comes to that.