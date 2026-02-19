Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings (Feb. 19, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Sacramento 100.6 Pace 100.0 113.6 Off. Rtg. 109.6 114.0 Def. Rtg. 119.8 52.8 eFG% 52.1 30.6 O.Reb.% 29.4 13.7 TO% 14.5 30.5 FTR 26.1

1. Better shooting?

The Orlando Magic exit the All-Star Break sitting in 27th in 3-point field goal percentage. The Sacramento Kings are 28th, if you must know.

The Magic are struggling a ton to get shots. But they have had a strong shooting showing lately.

The Orlando Magic went 20 for 47 from deep in the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks before the break. That included Desmond Bane having one of his first big shooting explosions with 8-for-11 shooting from deep. That was a career-high-tying 3-pointers in a game.

That should be a win for the Magic. But Orlando often settled for threes. This is not a volume 3-point shooting team, even if they have a player they need to work to get more threes.

The Magic have taken at least 40 threes in each of the last three games. They only have eight games this season with 40 or more 3-point attempts.

But the Magic are shooting 33.9 percent in their last six games. Orlando still strugles to make threes consistently, even though the team has had more volume.

For whatever reason, Sacramento has been a good shooting building for the Magic. Orlando went 16 for 31 from deep in last year's visit to Golden 1 Center and 19 for 46 the year before.

Sacramento is better this year in not giving up threes. But the Magic like this building.

2. Injured Kings

The Sacramento Kings have the worst record in the league and have struggled with injuries themselves. They announced Wednesday that both Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine are out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery this week.

Sabonis and LaVine are All-Star level scorers who provide a constant threat. The Kings have struggled especially with Sabonis dealing with various injuries that have kept him to just 19 games.

Sacramento is not a great team to begin with. The pieces of the puzzle have not fit together even with loads of veterans like DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook still available. Sacramento has not real identity.

But playing an injured team with no expectations is always a bit dangerous. It is not clear who the Magic will need to worry about. But Sacramento is a wounded team right now eager to snap a 14-game losing streak. That should make them a bit more dangerous than they look on paper.

3. Paolo vs. the Kings

Throughout his career, Paolo Banchero has feasted on the Sacramento Kings. Whether it is just a lack of size, a lack of good rim protection with Domantas Sabonis mostly playing center, or the fact the Orlando Magic always seem to have their best shooting game when they head to Sacramento.

Banchero has had some monster games against the Kings and in Sacramento too. And the Magic need to see Banchero at his best to push through this moment with Franz Wagner out.

Banchero averages 27.0 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game and 5.5 assists per game in six career games against the Kings. He posted 23 points and nine rebounds in a win at Sacramento last year. That included 12 free-throw attempts.

Banchero is a matchup nightmare for a lot of teams. But he has feasted on the Kings. And this is a good team to start a strong close to the season.

Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alex Morales - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (Left Knee Meniscus Repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (Right 5th Finger Tendon Repair)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (Left Eye Iritis)

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Isaiah Stevens - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Sacramento Jalen Suggs PG Devin Carter Desmond Bane SG DeMar DeRozan Anthony Black SF Nique Clifford Paolo Banchero PF Precious Achiuwa Wendell Carter C Maxime Raynaud

Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings: Prediction

Our Record: 31-22/22-31 ATS

In some respects, this is a game the Orlando Magic should win, and that will not tell us a lot. The Magic must take care of their games against the tanking teams. They cannot afford to drop these kinds of games. And so a win is expected.

But this is the exact kind of game that should test the Magic's resolve and focus. The first game out of the break is always a bit dangerous. Everyone is trying to find their rhythm after a week off. So anything can happen.

But that is exactly the test the Magic need right now.

Orlando has struggled with bringing intensity each night. There have been questions about the team's effort on a nightly basis.

And so this is a game where we find out if the Magic have indeed turned over a new leaf. Are they going to come out with intention and take care of their business? Or are they going to coast and believe they can just show up and win?

Do the former and the Magic have the pieces to take a major step after the break. Do the latter and it could be a long end to the season.

The Magic may not learn much about themselves from their opponent. But they will learn a lot from how they approach the game. And they need to get off on the right foot.