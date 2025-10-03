Orlando Magic rooting hard for WNBA Finals upstart

Sunday evening, the Orlando Magic's various coaching text chains were slowly blowing up.

This was not for the beginning of the season and training camp with media day the following day. This was celebrating a former colleague who was unleashing a similar style on an unsuspecting public.

The Orlando Magic were celebrating the success of former assistant coach Nate Tibbetts as he led the Phoenix Mercury to a stunning four-game upset of the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx, sending the Mercury to their first WNBA Finals since 2021.

Even though Tibbetts left the Magic during training camp before the 2023-24 season, the team is still very close with one of the former coaches. Tibbetts is part of the Magic family.

"He has done such a phenomenal job," coach Jamahl Mosley said this week. "I called him [Wednesday], and I was talking about how proud I am of him. The way he's doing it, the way he has changed that environment. The women all talk about the joy that he brings to the game. I love how they defend. And they don't quit. That's the mark of a great coach. They play so hard for him and for each other. That's the environment that he and Nick have created over there."

As the WNBA Finals begin Friday, the Magic very much has a rooting interest on who will win -- even beyond Wendell Carter's viral challenge for him an Angel Reese against A'Ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo.

Like watching the Magic

Watching the Phoenix Mercury feels very much like watching the Orlando Magic.

They are a team that does not have one of the definitive stars in the league, although they have collected a talented roster that includes former All-Stars in Satou Sabally, DeWanna Bonner and Kahlea Copper. They are anchored by MVP finalist Alyssa Thomas.

But their calling card, and what has propelled them as the 4-seed into the WNBA Finals, is their pressure defense. They hound ball handlers and chase players around the court. Nobody has any room to breathe.

The Mercury finished the season fifth in defensive rating during the regular season and are first in the Playoffs, nearly eight points per 100 possessions better than their regular season mark.

They have stepped up and gained confidence, playing with a familiar energy and fervor. They look and play exactly like the Magic. It is clear to see the influence and the success as the same foundation for these teams.

"Nate dog is a treasure, man," Wendell Carter said this week. "The biggest thing he brought to this team is instilling confidence in everyone. You can tell when you watch the Phoenix Mercury that everybody plays carefree on that team. They play free to their strengths, and they lock up on the defensive end. It's amazing his first year coaching he's now in the finals. It's a beautiful thing and I wish him nothing but the best to get them a ring early."

Tibbetts faced some criticism when he was named the coach for the Mercury. He was new to the WNBA and coaching women's basketball. It was at least a little fair to ask why new owner Matt Ishbia went with someone so inexperienced in the sport.

But through two seasons, Tibbetts has proven himself the right hire. The Mercury made the Playoffs last year and have had this breakthrough to be on the doorstep of a championship.

Still part of the family

It was a tough loss when the Orlando Magic lost Nate Tibbetts at the beginning of the 2024 season. He took the Phoenix Mercury job a few days into the start of training camp. He was largely credited with the team's offense as a member of Jamahl Mosley's coaching staff.

Orlando reshuffled its coaching staff, promoting internally following the 2024 season, to make up for Tibbetts' loss.

Still, everyone was thrilled to see him find this success.

The Magic have several ties to the WNBA and several players who are fans of the league. Paolo Banchero's mother played in the league. Jalen Suggs is dating Chicago Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith. Wendell Carter is a known fan, saying his favorite player is Angel Reese and appearing at the WNBA All-Star Game with her.

They have been around the league all summer. And when the Mercury rolled into a town they were in, they greeted and stayed in touch with the former coach.

He is still part of the family.

"There is definitely a level of excitement," Jamahl Mosley said this week. "When he was in Chicago, a couple of guys went to see him. That's great that's what we've created here, that no matter when, no matter where, you are still part of this family, even if you move on to a different situation."

As the WNBA Finals begins, the Magic are watching and cheering for their former coach.