Magic’s role players have a bigger impact on Celtics series than it may seem

The Boston Celtics had no clue what was coming for them as they came out of a timeout late in the first quarter of Game 3. The game was tied as the Magic ran off points to tie the game and force the Celtics into a timeout.

The Celtics were inbounding the ball and Gary Harris and Anthony Black were meeting them in the backcourt.

What followed was a frantic five seconds as the Celtics tried to inbound the ball. Gary Harris was hounding his man near the baseline while Cole Anthony defended the inbounder. Anthony Black was playing free safety near the free-throw line when the ball was finally inbounded to a space.

Black broke on it and scored an easy layup to give the Magic the lead.

As they had done in other big games down the stretch of the season, Black and Harris gave each other the nod and the signal to apply full-court pressure. They followed that up by forcing an eight-second violation, creating another turnover.

The Magic flipped the game with their defense and leaned on that defense throughout for a 95-93 win in Game 3.

Orlando may still have trouble scoring and still have to find some answers offensively, but they are finding impact from their bench. They can point to several players who did far more than score.

"I think it showed up in more ways than scoring," coach Jamahl Mosley said of his team's bench contributions after Game 3. "I know Wendell [Carter] had 10. Anthony Black came in and had nine. You have to give Gary Harris so much credit for the way he changed the game. His defensive presence, his activity on the basketball, not giving into switches, making it tough on those guys to bring the ball up the floor, those are the things that help stand out on the box score, whether you score or don't. These guys take on that defensive challenge and that's what we will continue to need."

The Magic scored only 18 points off the bench. Caleb Houstan hit a three in his 3:17 on the court as the only 3-pointer made by those players.

Black scored nine quick points in the first half, but shot 3 for 8 and missed all four of his 3-pointers. Cole Anthony was 2 for 4 with five turnovers. Gary Harris went scoreless in 22 minutes, finishing the game for his defense more than his 3-point or offensive prowess.

But that is what the game called for. The Magic needed these supreme efforts on defense to give them a chance. Despite the poor offense—only Houstan had a negative plus/minus among the Magic's reserves and only Harris (playing more with the starters as the Celtics made a charge at the lead) had a plus/minus worse than +10 among the remaining bench players—the bench won the game for the Magic.

The Magic have always felt depth is one of their biggest strengths. They lost a lot of their scoring depth with Moe Wagner's injury. But they have continued to play with force on defense thanks to the waves of players they can keep sending at opponents.

"Just the amount of energy he brings into the game when he picks up," Harris said after practice Saturday. "He's able to change the game by getting steals and being able to get to the line just by the defensive end. The energy he brings is contagious. Everyone else just kind of got behind him and followed suit. "

A series on the margins

This series has been determined on the margins. It has been about who creates the most turnovers and converts off them, who grabs offensive rebounds and records second-chance points. It has been about doing all of those things.

The team that is able to create more possessions and more opportunities in such a low-possession game has been the one to come out on top.

The Boston Celtics won all of second-chance points, turnovers and fast-break points in Games 1 and 2. The Magic won those three categories (18-11 in fast-break points, 21-14 in turnovers and 16-10 in second-chance points) in Game 3.

The Magic's bench has been a big part of this. Whether it is the defensive energy Anthony Black and Gary Harris provide, Jonathan Isaac's determination around the basket or anything else they can get.

The bench has not been perfect. But that energy is game-changing for the Orlando Magic, especially against a Boston Celtics team dealing with injuries and keeping a short bench.

"I think it has been so important and so critical to what we're doing," coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice Saturday. "It doesn't show up in the numbers. But there are possessions that you see where there is an attack on an offensive rebound, there's a big steal down the back stretch when he guards Payton Pritchard one-on-one. Those little things don't always show up on the stat sheet with the scoring. But it's those little, small plays in a low-possession game that can help you out a ton."

The X-factor

The Orlando Magic will need more. They often do not finish games with Cory Joseph. This is an area where Anthony Black has proven to be a huge X-factor for the team.

Those early plays changed the game. And his impact and potential as a game-changing defender and big guard are clear for the Magic.

Black was always going to be important in this series. In his second season and first real playoff experience, he has had his ups and downs, averaging 7.7 points per game and shooting 8 for 20 from the floor and just 1 for 7 from three.

When he can make an immediate impact like he did in Game 3, it transforms the Magic.

"I think you are seeing constant growth from him," Jamahl Mosley said after Game 3. "Little things in the moment. He's getting to the basket, getting hit in the head, not getting the call, he stayed the course. Turned right back around and picked up full court, got a steal. That says a lot for him not to let these moments rattle him and to continue playing the right style of basketball."

Orlando has needed the composure from all corners of the roster with how much pressure Boston can put on teams and particularly on defense.

It feels like the Magic are climbing uphill even when they are at full strength. When they get energetic and strong minutes off their bench—even if they are not always scoring—it changes the game. It gives the Magic a chance.

"[Game 3 win proved] just that we have a lot of fighters on the team," Black said after Game 3. "We're a tough team. We're not giving up, no matter the score and no matter who we're playing. We're playing to win."

Orlando still has to sustain this momentum and this energy. They still have to do it again to even the series.